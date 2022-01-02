Duke Point Ferry Terminal. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Duke Point Ferry Terminal. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Multiple ferry routes between Vancouver Island, mainland cancelled Jan. 2 due to high winds

“We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” BC Ferries said in a statement

Several BC Ferries routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Sunday due to a wind warning from Environment Canada.

Sailings from Swartz Bay and Duke Point to Tsawwassen terminal have been cancelled throughout the entire day of Jan. 2. Those between Comox and Powell River at 3:25 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. have also been cancelled.

Sailings between the mainland’s Horsehoe Bay and Nanaimo’s Departure Bay continue to operate, however.

“We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so,” BC Ferries said in a statement. “The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations.”

According to Environment Canada, south-eastern winds are expected to reach 70 to 90 kilometres per hour over East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, and through the Strait of Georgia. They’ll peak this afternoon before easing in the evening, said their warning statement.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” they said.

