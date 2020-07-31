Kamloops This Week - Dave Eagles

Multiple homes on fire in Kamloops neighbourhood

It’s unclear how the fires started

  • Jul. 31, 2020 3:39 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops firefighters are dealing with three houses ablaze in Rayleigh on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the neighbourhood along the Yellowhead Highway just before 2:30 p.m.

A KTW reporter at the scene said three separate houses were on fire as of 3:15 p.m.

Hundreds of neighbourhood residents are out in the streets watching firefighters work the blazes.

In addition to multiple KFR units, BC Ambulance Service is also on scene.

