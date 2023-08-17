A special weather statement is in affect for four major Okanagan Highways as strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast. (Environment Canada)

Multiple Okanagan highways to experience strong winds, thunderstorms: Environment Canada

A special weather statement is in place for four major Okanagan highways

Four B.C. highways in the Okanagan are under special weather statements in effect from Environment Canada.

On Thursday, Aug. 17 and going into Friday, the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Highway 3, and Trans-Canada Highway from Rogers Pass to Eagle Pass are under a special weather statement due to the forecast.

Strong winds and the potential for thunderstorms are in the forecast as temperatures are expected to drop over the next 24 hours.

A cold front brings heavy wind and a dry thunder with it as winds could be steady around 30 km/h and have the potential to gust anywhere from 50-70 km/h. The winds are expected to start as southwesterly winds but change overnight to the possible direction, northwest.

The strong wind and lightning could also worsen wildfires in the area, start new wildfires, take down trees, and make boating conditions challenging.

Thunderstorms could occur as early as Thursday afternoon.

This statement comes on top of the heat warning that’s in affect for the majority of the Okanagan.

Weather can quickly change driving conditions in mountain areas.

