Fire is at former auto wreckers site on the east side of Highway 97

A fire has broken out at a property in 16 Mile. (Photo credit: Wayne Wendy Brundage/Facebook)

A fire has broken out at a property in 16 Mile, north of Cache Creek, and multiple vehicles are on fire.

The fire is at the former 16 Mile auto wreckers site on the east side of Highway 97. It appears to have started in the late afternoon/early evening of Sunday, March 20.

RCMP are on scene, and motorists are being asked to stay away from the fire zone and the frontage road.

