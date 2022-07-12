Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen has announced he will not seek the BC NDP leadership. (Chris Gareau photo)

Municipal affairs minister Nathan Cullen says he won’t be seeking B.C. NDP leadership

All eyes now on Attorney General David Eby who says he is taking time to weigh his decision

Stikine MLA and senior cabinet minister Nathan Cullen will not be seeking B.C. NDP leadership.

Cullen — who was listed as one of the potential successors soon after Premier John Horgan announced he is stepping down — said in a July 12 statement he was approached by several people he respected to make a run and wanted to give them the consideration they deserved.

“I have spent the past week reflecting and have decided that this is not the time to run for leader of the NDP,” he said. “My kids are still young and I want to focus my attention on the needs of my family and serving the people of Stikine as MLA.”

Cullen’s statement comes a week after another potential candidate, Delta North MLA and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, made a surprise announcement that he will not be seeking leadership either. Kahlon cited similar reasons to Cullen’s and endorsed Attorney General David Eby to take up the role.

As of this week, Eby had yet to make an announcement as to whether he will be seeking the NDP leadership which would make him Horgan’s successor and premier of British Columbia.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Eby said seeking the leadership of the NDP party is a big decision, which he is still actively discussing with his family, friends, and community.

“While I take the time to weigh this decision, my focus remains on the work of our government and my responsibilities as Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. We have made so much progress for people in B.C., and there is much more to do.”

