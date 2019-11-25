Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

The trial for the man charged in the killing of a Burnaby teenager will skip the preliminary inquiry and head straight to trial next September.

Ibrahim Ali, born in 1990, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen, 13, in a Burnaby park in 2017. Shen’s body was found in Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017.

BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Daniel McLaughlin told Black Press Media Monday that the BCPS filed a request for a direct indictment in B.C. Supreme Court on Oct. 19.

Ali’s trial is scheduled to begin at B.C. Supreme Court on Sept. 21, 2020. He will be tried by jury.

READ MORE: Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

READ MORE: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media
Next story
UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Just Posted

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Three Ashcroft RCMP constables receive Award of Valour

Highest award for a B.C. police officer given for heroic actions during 2018 mudslides

Ashcroft council receives winter road maintenance update

Council also votes to enter a float in this year’s Santa Parade

Former Cache Creek mayor John Ranta to be honoured for years of service

All are invited to public open house at Cache Creek Village Office on Nov. 25

Cache Creek council report

Issues at Cache Creek water treatment plant are a big concern

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

Most Read