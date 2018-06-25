MyHealth portal expands in Vernon

IMIT Analysts Levi Weir and Steven Taylor assist Vernon Jubilee Hospital patients in enrolling for access to Interior Health’s MyHealthPortal. Expanded clinical reports are now available to patients in Vernon and will be rolling out across all of IH over the summer. (IH photo)

People in the Vernon area will be the first to benefit as Interior Health’s MyHealthPortal expands to include additional clinical reports this summer.

MyHealthPortal provides patients with 24-hour secure online access to their Interior Health lab results, medical imaging reports, visit history, and certain appointment details and instructions. Now, online content will also include some dictated clinical reports from physicians, nurse practitioners and midwives.

“We are the first health authority in the province to implement such a service,” said Interior Health Board chairperson Doug Cochrane. “The inclusion of dictated documents from practitioners will be a great help to patients. Giving them the ability to access their health information directly will help them become better informed and engaged in their own care.”

The inclusion of expanded clinical reports (for example, cardiac and other outpatient reports, discharge summaries, neurodiagnostic and others) is being phased in.

Additional reports are now available to Vernon MyHealthPortal users and will be available in the Kootenays in late August before being expanded across all of Interior Health in September.

Access for mature minors aged 12-18 years old will also begin during this service expansion. Those under 11 years old will not be provided access to a MyHealthPortal account, however, proxy access may be granted to their parent or legal guardian.

MyHealthPortal has been embraced by thousands of people since its launch in June 2016. More than 45,000 patients are enrolled to use MyHealthPortal to access their health information.

In a user survey conducted last summer, the majority of users reported they were satisfied with the tool; however, many felt more content should be made available. As one user stated, “Finally, I have been waiting for the ability to access lab results, etc. for years… I like that it emails you when new results are in. Keep enhancing the portal.”

To enrol, add your email to your patient record at your next Interior Health lab or medical imaging appointment, or at any time by visiting Registration/Admitting at your local hospital. Once your email has been added to your chart, you can go to www.interiorhealth.ca to complete and submit the online Request to Enrol form.



