The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation will reveal the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools at a ceremony in Ottawa on Monday. Visitors to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg can view a new exhibit called The Witness Blanket Monday, December 14, 2015. The 12-metre-long installation is made of more than 800 items collected from the sites and survivors of residential schools, in the style of a woven blanket. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Names of children who died in residential schools to be released

A total of 150,000 Indigenous children are thought to have spent at least some time in a residential school

Their anonymous deaths will be honoured and their names — hundreds and hundreds of them — finally known.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is to reveal at a ceremony in Gatineau, Que., today the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools. The act will break the silence over the fate of at least some of the thousands who disappeared during the decades the schools operated.

“It is essential these names be known,” said centre director Ry Moran.

The list is the result of years of research into what happened to the many children who were taken into residential schools and never came out. Archivists poured over records from governments and churches, which together operated as many as 80 schools across the country over 120 years.

A total of 150,000 Indigenous children are thought to have spent at least some time in a residential school.

The 2,800 to be honoured are those whose deaths and names researchers have been able to confirm. Moran said there are another 1,600 who died, but remain unnamed.

There are also many hundreds who simply vanished, undocumented in any records so far uncovered.

Some schools have an extensive list of students who died; some list none. Moran wonders at such large discrepancies.

“Even our recent research efforts have uncovered another 400 students,” Moran said. ”We know there’s many more students to be found.”

The age range is wide.

“Infants, three-year-olds, four-year-olds all the way up through their teenage years. We’ve got some students on this list that are named as ‘babies.’”

The ceremony — to be broadcast later in an hour-long APTN special — is to include the unveiling of a huge banner. The broadcloth fabric, 47 metres long and more than a metre high, will display the name of each known child and the school in which he or she died.

“This is a way for us to literally lift up these children, to hold them up,” Moran said.

Although the names will be public, ther information researchers have been able to uncover will be restricted to families.

The work won’t stop, Moran added. The team continues to seek the names of the 1,600 confirmed deaths and to find some kind of resolution for the children who disappeared.

Researchers plan to return to First Nations communities to refine the list, fill gaps, and add as much as they can. Many, many graves need to be located.

They will also try to collect as many and as much of the stories behind the names as they can.

“That is the next phase — making sure that when we remember these children, we bring life to them and help understand what really went on. That’s got to be led by the communities and the families. We’re there to help.”

The work has been difficult and draining — “really, really harsh,” said Moran.

The team does what it can to make things easier — for themselves and the young victims they’re trying to identify. During the research, a ceremony was held that included everyone gathering in a circle and singing a song together.

“During the second round of that song, each one of us had to call out to our ancestors,” Moran said. “We called out their names, and the idea was that each one of those people would come down and help four of these children find their way home, if they were lost.

“It was hard. It was really, really, really hard.”

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west
Next story
Canada’s population grew by one person every minute from July 2018-2019: report

Just Posted

South Cariboo singer set to share the rhythms of her heart

Professional singer Ingrid Mapson will perform in Ashcroft on Oct. 6

Three mosaics will be revealed during Japanese Canadian Mosaics Unveiling Celebration

The celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Ashcroft Public Library

Ashcroft Seniors bring home the gold

16 local participants competed in the 2019 55+ BC Games in Kelowna this September

Smile Cookie sales will help local student purchase new hearing aids

‘Last year we raised just over $3,000. This year we’ve raised considerably more’

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

The latest in our four-part series looks at climate change’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

B.C. man dies in paragliding accident on Mount Kilimanjaro

Justin Kyllo was the owner of a restaurant and catering company in North Vancouver

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Most Read