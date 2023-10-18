Nanaimo RCMP are looking for tips from the public after determining the death of a woman from a fatal overdose was a homicide. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for tips from the public after determining the death of a woman from a fatal overdose was a homicide. (Photo submitted)

B.C. woman’s overdose death now being considered a homicide

Police looking for tips from public about March 7 death of 52-year-old Wendy Head in Nanaimo

The Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating a fatal overdose of a 52-year-old woman whose death is now considered a homicide.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Wendy Head died in Nanaimo on March 7 at a residence in the 2300 block of Autumnwood Drive.

Since the initial report of her death, significant information has been gleaned which has led to recent advances into her tragic death, and the circumstances surrounding it, the release noted.

“Investigators are convinced that there are individuals on Vancouver Island who may have information on this homicide that can further the investigation,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

Anyone who has information about the death of Wendy Head is asked to call the investigational tip line at 250-755-3257 and quote file No. 2023-7661.

READ ALSO: Suspect in stabbing at Nanaimo’s Port Place faces second-degree murder charge

READ ALSO: Homicide suspect and victim named as Nanaimo RCMP investigate case

Breaking NewsHomicideRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Environmentalists in B.C. court to force spotted owl protection action
Next story
Lytton artifacts latest roadblock to a rebuild as residents rally

Just Posted

Structures that were destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Former Lytton, B.C., residents are rallying to protest continual delays that they say have hampered their ability to rebuild 2.5 years after a devastating wildfire tore through the village in June 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lytton artifacts latest roadblock to a rebuild as residents rally

An environmental group is in Federal Court in Vancouver challenging what it describes as Ottawa’s failure to protect the endangered northern spotted owl despite an “imminent threat” to its recovery. In this May 8, 2003 file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Don Ryan
Environmentalists in B.C. court to force spotted owl protection action

Judy Hillaby, former restoration biologist for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, asks Ministry of Forests and Tolko staff about loggin as it relates to fish habitat in the Horsefly River during an open house hosted by the Horsefly River Roundtable Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Horsefly community hall. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Increase in logging draws concern in Horsefly

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)
Interior Health’s ex-top doctor got $300K salary for year amid child sex crimes