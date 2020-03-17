The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

  • Mar. 17, 2020 9:34 a.m.
  News

National Parks and national historic sites will be suspending all visitor services tomorrow, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today speaking from self-isolation at home.

He continued that Canadians should do what they can to “lighten the load” to the country’s health care workers by social distancing and not gathering in groups of more than 50 people.

There are 48 national parks in Canada, including seven in B.C. and 970 national historic sites, of which 90 are also in this province.

The B.C. locations include:

  • Glacier National Park
  • Gulf Islands National Park Reserve
  • Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve, National Marine Conservation Area Reserve, and Haida Heritage Site
  • Kootenay National Park
  • Mount Revelstoke National Park
  • Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
  • Yoho National Park

Meanwhile, B.C. Parks remain open.

READ MORE: Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

READ MORE: Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

The closure of all visitor services at all national parks and historic sites is to help “flatten the curve” he said.

This comes after the government announced Canada will be shutting its border to non-citizens looking to enter, with some exceptions. The border will be shut starting today.

Tomorrow Trudeau said he will make more “major announcements” regarding economic actions to support Canadians during coronavirus.

This morning, Ontario declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19, mandating the closure of all restaurants and bars.

 

Coronavirus

