NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to meet with Trudeau today to discuss throne speech

Top ask will be for Liberal support for the immediate creation of a national universal pharmacare program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa today to lay out his priorities in the hope of leveraging his party’s position in a minority government.

Speaking on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Singh says he has three key priorities that he hopes to see in the Liberal throne speech, which will be delivered when Parliament resumes on Dec. 5.

The top ask from the NDP will be for Liberal support for the immediate creation of a national universal pharmacare program.

Singh says he wants to see an “openness” from the Liberals to public dental coverage.

He says he will also push Trudeau to drop the government’s legal challenge of a recent Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay $40,000 each in compensation to Indigenous children who were wrongly placed in foster care after 2007, as well as to their parents or grandparents.

Singh says he’s not issuing ultimatums, but he says his party would be willing to vote against the throne speech if it doesn’t acknowledge the NDP’s requests somehow.

The Canadian Press

