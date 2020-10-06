NDP, Liberals make free COVID-19 vaccine promise on B.C. election trail

Vaccine likely still months away

In this two panel photograph; NDP Leader John Horgan, left, and Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, during campaign stops. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The NDP and the B.C. Liberals are promising to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for free to anyone who wants it in British Columbia.

John Horgan, who is scheduled to release his party’s platform today, announced the plan to make the vaccine available once it is approved and available at an online town hall meeting on Monday evening with other NDP candidates.

Shortly after, Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said on Twitter a “life-saving vaccine” should be made available to everyone for free in matching the NDP promise.

Earlier, Wilkinson resurrected a previous party plan to build a 10-lane bridge over the Fraser River to replace the aging Massey Tunnel if the Liberals are elected on Oct. 24.

The NDP government cancelled the former Liberal government’s bridge proposal shortly after taking office in 2017 and has indicated support for a twin-tunnel instead.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau is promising improved mental health services, promising to spend $1 billion to ensure services are more completely covered by B.C.’s medical services plan.

READ MORE: Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Coronavirus