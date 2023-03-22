Neighbourhood Small Grants program now taking applications

Program provides up to $500 for projects that contribute to the community

(from l) Lilly Krantz, Ava Rose Krantz, and Suzanna Lee Krantz with some of the artwork they created at the Spences Bridge Lookout with funding from the Neighbourhood Small Grants program. Applications for a new round of grants are now being accepted. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Neighbourhood Small Grants

Do you have an idea that creates community connections? The Neighbourhood Small Grants program awards community members throughout B.C. with grants of up to $500 to plan and host a wide variety of projects.

No experience is necessary, and applications to the program are quick and simple. Grants are given to anyone with an idea that contributes to their community.

The current round of applications is open now through April 18. To learn more, or to apply, visit https://neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca or email the NSG coordinator for Thompson and Cariboo at yperezvertti@ahnbc.org.

Savona community meeting

Residents of Savona and the surrounding area are invited to attend a meeting with representatives of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, where they will have a chance to hear what’s happening in the area and ask questions. The meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3 at the Savona Community Hall.

Ashcroft Art Show

Mark your calendar now for the 55th annual Ashcroft Art Club Show and Sale, taking place from April 21 to 23. Full details will be coming early next month.

Ladies’ Night

While you’re marking your calendar, circle Saturday, May 13, when the Ashcroft HUB will be hosting a Ladies’ Night from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event will feature a fashion show, door prizes, a silent auction and 50/50 draw, DIY stations, vendors, and signature drinks. More details, and tickets, will be available soon.

Cache Creek market

Spring is here! Need proof? The Cache Creek Market is getting set for another season, with opening day on Saturday, May 6. The market will take place every Saturday until October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main intersection in Cache Creek.

If you would like to be put on the vendors’ notification list, or become a vendor, visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page or email Wendy Coomber at wcoomber@telus.net.

The weekly market is operated by the volunteer-run, non-profit Cache Creek Beautification Society.

Ashcroft community garden

Another sign that spring is here is that the Ashcroft community garden will be open and ready for planting as of May 1. There are 24 boxes available, and gardener agreements are now available at the village office for anyone who would like a box. All that is required is a $25 key deposit, which will be refunded once the boxes are cleaned out at the end of the season (the garden will close on Oct. 31). Boxes are on a first-come, first-served basis, so anyone interested should drop by the village office or call (250) 453-9161 to reserve one.

Cache Creek drag races

Pre-registration is now open for the weekend of drag races taking place at the Campbell Hill dragstrip south of Cache Creek over the weekend of June 9-11 (the same weekend as Graffiti Days).

The cost for the entire weekend of racing is $200, plus a crew fee of $15 per day. Registration includes free camping (one RV or tent per race entry, strictly enforced). Until March 31, registrants can also order a Cache Creek Drag Racers event T-shirt ($30 each). Races will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with a daily racers’ meeting at 8 a.m. Classes are to be determined.

For more information, or to get a copy of the registration form, go to the Cache Creek Drag Racers Facebook page or email marksbog66@gmail.com.

Get listed in the 2023 Connector phone book

If you live in or near Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Lillooet, Logan Lake, Lytton, Savona, or Spences Bridge, and would like your cellphone or other unlisted number included in the 2023 Connector phone book published by the Journal, please contact the Journal office by March 31, 2023.

This free service applies to anyone with a cellphone number or who has another phone number that has not previously been listed in the Connector.

Rare S.S. Sicamous footage

If you’ve ever visited the S.S. Sicamous in Penticton and wondered what it would have been like to see her in action on Okanagan Lake, wonder no more. Rare footage of the Sicamous on the lake near Okanagan Landing, filmed in the late 1930s, has been restored, and was recently released to the public. You can view it at http://bit.ly/3JaJ4UW, along with information about the treasure trove of archival footage and photographs retrieved from a residence in the Kootenays a decade ago from which the footage came.



