New access points at Royal Inland Hospital now in effect

Changes to public access at RIH

Anyone using Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) is advised that access to the hospital is changing as of July 18, due to the opening of the new Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower. The public will now access the main entrance and the emergency department in new ways.

The new main entrance and patient drop-off area is located at the front doors of the Gaglardi Tower, across from the Clinical Services Building (CSB) parkade. Public parking remains in the CSB parkade and people can walk from Level P4 of the CSB parkade and follow the sidewalk to access the main entrance to RIH.

The new, permanent emergency entrance at RIH is located at the roundabout (near the old coffee shop). There is no longer any emergency parking near the ambulance bay. Short-term public parking for the emergency department is now located on the right side of the drive leading to the roundabout.

Signage will be in place throughout the site to help guide patients.

Cariboo Fire Centre

To help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety, Category 2 open fires and additional activities are now prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction. The prohibition will be in place until Oct. 1, or until the public is otherwise notified.

The prohibition does not apply to campfires, or to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes. A campfire is any fire no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited in the Cariboo Fire Centre since June 6. More information about the prohibitions can be found at https://bit.ly/3PvifuA.

Songwriters in the Round

The next music event at UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft is a special evening of artist interaction, featuring local musicians Dustin Bentall and Trixie Van Harten from Clinton, Rick Slack of Little Fort, Roxanne Hall from Deadman Valley, and Ashcroft’s own Nadine Davenport, all on stage at the same time.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Since mosquitoes aren’t a musician’s (or an audience member’s) best friend, the concert will be indoors: air-conditioned and mosquito-free. Tickets are $22 each, and can be purchased at UniTea or online at https://bit.ly/3ziiXGd.

Gleaning project

Do you grow a garden or have fruit trees in Cache Creek or Ashcroft, but need help picking the produce so it doesn’t go to waste? The Equality Project has started its gleaning project, so if you want help, call them at (250) 457-6485 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They’ll get some details about your garden and trees and will schedule a time to send out a team to harvest your produce.

Clinton’s best gardens sought

Clinton has been selected to participate in the Canada-wide 2022 Communities in Bloom/Scott’s Miracle-Gro Best Garden contest. Six winners will be recognized as among the top gardeners in Clinton, the province, or even in all of Canada. Those selected will receive a sign, a congratulatory letter, and a selection of products from Scott’s.

Enter your garden, or that of a friend, neighbour, or business; you can even enter a garden created by a child. The judges are looking for spectacular front and back gardens, including shrubs, flowers, veggies, and landscaping. Provide the names and addresses of Clinton’s great gardeners to Yvette May at clintoncib2005@gmail.com (or drop them off at the village office) before Aug. 20, and your suggestions will be followed up.

Loon Lake fundraiser

Don’t forget about the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society art raffle fundraiser, which runs through Oct. 9, when the winners will be drawn. Tickets are $5 each, and there are 1,500 tickets available.

First prize is a bear painted on wood by Janet Harman, valued at $500. Second prize is a painting of Loon Lake on canvas by Diane Zutz valued at $200, and third prize is a loon scene painted on a paddle, also by Diane Zutz, valued at $100.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.loonlakecommunity.ca or call (250) 459-7767. For more information, and to see the prizes, go to https://bit.ly/3PzTI8v.

Candidate information session

Are you thinking of running for office in this year’s election? The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is inviting all potential candidates for the position of Electoral Area Director to attend an upcoming information session, which will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Board Room of the TNRD civic building (465 Victoria Street, Kamloops). Participants can also take part in-person or virtually via Zoom; the link to attend the meeting virtually can be found at https://bit.ly/3yOLCkF.

During the information session, TNRD staff will provide general information about what to expect before, during, and after the election; key election legislation and regulations; important dates; candidate nomination process and requirements; voting and taking office; responsibilities of elected officials; and expected time commitment and compensation.

Participants will also be able to take part in a question-and-answer session with a panel of multiple TNRD elected officials, who will provide advice and answer questions about the role of a TNRD Electoral Area Director.

Flying high

Kamloops pilot Jan Nademlejnsky flew from Kamloops to Ashcroft/Cache Creek and back again on July 14, and shot video of his journey, then set it to music and posted it to YouTube. Go to https://bit.ly/3aLNqmm to view the 17-minute video that shows a familiar route seen from an unfamiliar vantage point. No matter how well you know the drive, you’re sure to see a few surprises.

Twin Rivers Drive-in

Looking to enjoy some outdoor movie fun in Kamloops this summer? The Twin Rivers Drive-in, sponsored by the Kamloops Film Society, is looking for a venue, and hopes to be able to open the drive-in this August. For information and updates, including what’s coming up at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops, go to www.thekfs.ca.

Grant opportunity

As part of its new Social Impact Strategy, Gore Mutual is seeking grant requests from charities and non-profit organizations that want to partner on programs, initiatives, and capacity building in the areas of poverty, equity, and climate change.

The deadline to submit a grant request for Strategic Charitable Partners is Friday, July 29 at 2 p.m. PDT. For more information, including eligibility requirements and an application form, go to www.goremutual.ca/purpose/spread-good.



