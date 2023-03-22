New Ashcroft farmers’ and artisan market aims to open May 14

A new farmers’ market is set to open in Ashcroft on May 14, and run every Sunday through October. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Farmers and Artisans)

If all goes according to plan, Ashcroft will be hosting a farmers’ market every Sunday through the end of October starting on Mother’s Day, May 14.

Alex Humes is one of the four organizers of the new market, along with Chantal O’Hara, Taylor Hansen, and Jheanelle Roebbelen, and says that the project has been in the works for about a year. It will be overseen by the Ashcroft Farmers and Artisans Co-op.

“Chantal had been talking about it for a while,” says Humes. “She really wanted to do it, but felt she couldn’t do it on her own, and asked me to help out. I said I’d do the parts I was qualified to do, and we did a lot of setting up of the co-op to get things rolling. Taylor and Jheanelle came on board, and we worked with a co-op developer, and it snowballed from an idea to something real.”

The group registered with the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets (BCAFM) in February, and Humes says that being part of that organization will provide access to grants and other programs that benefit the community, such as nutrition coupons. The coupon program is a collaboration with community organizations and BCAFM member farmers’ markets to provide farmers’ market coupons to lower-income families, pregnant people, and seniors.

“We’re applying to be part of that program,” says Humes. “We think we’ve got a good chance and we’re hopeful, as no one is offering that in nearby communities. It means that the market vendors could offer free food to eligible people, who can spend their coupons at the market. We really want to bring those resources to our community, and we couldn’t if we’re not registered.”

Humes notes that because the Ashcroft market will be part of BCAFM, all vendors have to make, grow, harvest, raise, or bake the goods they offer.

“There has to be a significant amount of human input into what they’re selling. It has to be done in B.C. and done by them or one of their employees. There’s no re-selling, so we can’t accommodate multi-level marketing programs or retail booths. There’s already a market in Cache Creek that has a broad offering of all types of vendors.”

She adds that the Ashcroft market wants to complement the one in Cache Creek, which starts this year on May 6 and runs every Saturday through October. “There are a lot of vendors who don’t want to vend on Saturdays but still want access to a market.”

The plan is for the Ashcroft market to run from 8 a.m. to noon, which Humes says is geared toward food producers.

“The earlier start time makes it easier and better for people selling food, so they’re not there in the heat of the day with their produce wilting. That’s what we’re going for. We might adjust the time in the early months, but we think that in summer being done by noon is the best bet with the heat.”

Although the focus of the market is on food producers, with Humes saying they want to have them make up half the vendors, the Ashcroft market will also be a great place for local artisans to showcase handmade items.

“We’ve had quite a few people contact us and fill out our form online to become vendors, but how many we can accommodate will depend on space and how many food vendors we get. That will dictate how many other vendors we can take.

“We want to make it an easy place for people to vend, so it will be downtown in Ashcroft at the Heritage Park, where it’s easy to load and unload. And we plan on having other activities there too, so it will be a stop you can make with your kiddos on a Sunday morning. There will be sodas and lunch items, and we’re hoping for popcorn and cotton candy. Anything people make themselves is eligible to be there. We want it to be a place where people can come and hang out and shop. We think if we can get it rounded out it will be really fun.”

Humes says that while the organizers were doing their research, they noticed a lot of communities that were a similar size to Ashcroft had formal, registered farmers’ markets that did well.

“I think the community can really benefit, along with the farmers, producers, and businesses who pour a lot of time and money into their product. Markets are a reliable source of income that allow them to show up and be known in their community. If this market is successful, we hope it can help more people start those businesses in our community.”

More information, and vendor sign-up sheets, are available on the Ashcroft Farmers and Artisans Co-op website at http://bit.ly/3Zbb9iV; anyone interested can also visit the Ashcroft Farmers & Artisans Facebook page. Printed copies of the vendor sign-up sheet are also available at the Ashcroft Bakery.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftFarmers markets