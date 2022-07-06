New Ashcroft venue features ‘Gospel in the Garden’ music event

The new Art Garden beside The Bloomin’ Paintbrush and UniTea on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft was officially opened on July 2, and features a free ‘Gospel in the Garden’ music event twice a month, with the next one on July 9. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Spences Bridge transfer station returns

As of Wednesday, July 6, the Spences Bridge Transfer Station will be returning to its former location at 9549 Highway 8, and will resume normal hours: Wednesdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This section of road will look different than it used to. Anyone using the transfer station is asked to obey all traffic control measures and use caution through the area.

Gospel in the Garden

The Bloomin’ Paintbrush will be holding a free Gospel in the Garden event at the Art Garden on Railway Avenue on the second and fourth Saturday of each month (weather permitting). There will be gospel and contemporary Christian music starting at 6 p.m., and the next event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9.

CPR course

There will be a CPR C / AED course taking place at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Tuesday, July 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This one-day course on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) provides the skills needed to recognize and respond to cardiovascular emergencies and choking for adults, children, and babies depending on the level of CPR chosen. The courses meet legislation requirements for provincial/territorial worker safety and insurance boards, and include the latest CPR guidelines and training in the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The cost of the course is $165 per person. For more information, email csinfo@tru.ca; to register, go to https://bit.ly/3upd5rI.

Merritt Community Airport Day

On Saturday, July 16, head to the Merritt Airport (Saunders Field; 4510 Airport Road) for an action-packed day featuring planes, pilots, an antique car show, helicopter rides, food vendors, live entertainment, the Radio Control Aircraft Club, and much more.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call (250) 936-8250.

Spirit of Clinton open house

Do you want to learn more about Clinton’s community organizations and the various projects they’ve been working on? Drop by the Clinton Memorial Hall for an open house on Tuesday, July 19, where you can enjoy a free burger while networking with the great volunteers in the area and finding out more about their organizations. There will also be door prizes, and the grand prize draw for the “Explore Clinton” challenge. What’s that, you ask? Well …

Explore Clinton challenge

From now through July 19, you’re invited to accept the “Explore Clinton” challenge and walk, bike, or clippety-clop along the village’s community trails to win prizes. Pick up a passport, which features mini-challenges, geocaching adventures, and lots of fun, from the village office (or print one off at https://bit.ly/3yJPXXB), complete the challenges and collect stamps, then enter your passport in the grand prize draw at the volunteer event on July 19.

Loon Lake photo contest

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is holding its third annual photo contest, which runs from now through Sept. 30.

Photos can be entered in a variety of categories, and the contest is open to everyone, including youth. Photographs must be taken at or around Loon Lake, and each photographer can enter up to three pictures. Winning photos will be used in the LLCRAS 2023 calendar, which is a fundraiser for the society. Winners will be selected by a panel of volunteer judges from the community and notified by Oct. 12.

For more information, including the contest rules and regulations and how/where to submit photos, go to https://bit.ly/3yiJFgb.

Kamloops Music in the Park

After two years, Canada’s longest-running free music festival returns with the 28th edition of Music in the Park, presented by BCLC and the City of Kamloops. There will be free, nightly performances now through Aug. 31 at the Rotary Bandshell in Riverside Park. All concerts are weather and air quality permitting, and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations on Fridays in support of the Kamloops Food Bank.

Food Truck Wednesdays also returns to Riverside Park starting July 6. Every Wednesday, a minimum of two food trucks will be onsite at Riverside Park from 6 to 9 p.m., serving hungry concertgoers a variety of tasty street-eats.

The full 2022 Music in the Park nightly entertainment schedule is available on the City of Kamloops website at https://bit.ly/37L4h3R.

Okanagan Military Tattoo

After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, the Okanagan Military Tattoo is returning to Vernon on July 23 and 24.

The first Okanagan Military Tattoo in 2014 was the brainchild of a few valley pipers who thought Vernon would be the perfect place for a tattoo. In 2022, the event will be bigger and better than ever: a musical extravaganza for the whole family featuring more than 400 pipers, drummers, musicians, military bands, marching troops, multicultural dancers, and singers of all ages from all over North American, in an action-packed, non-stop choreographed two-hour event.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3AtGXXI.



