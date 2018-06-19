A ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Ashcroft water treatment plant took place on June 13. Photo: Christopher Roden.

New Ashcroft water treatment plant breaks ground

It’s been 10 years in the making, but work is now starting on new plant.

On June 13, a ceremonial ground-breaking was held near the Ashcroft Legacy Park, as work is set to start on the Village of Ashcroft’s new water treatment plant.

Council members, senior staff, and representatives from Maple Reinders (the primary contractor on the project) and Urban Systems (the contract administrators) were on hand for the ceremony. The site had already been cleared, and work was set to begin in earnest the week of June 18.

“It’s been close to 10 years since Interior Health put us on notice that our water system was inadequate, and didn’t meet the terms of the permit,” says Ashcroft CAO Michelle Allen. “I’m excited and relieved, and happy that users of the Ashcroft water system will finally have safe, clean water.”

Allen—who has worked for the Village for more than 33 years—says the new water treatment plant is the biggest infrastructure project undertaken by the Village during her time there, and probably the biggest one in Ashcroft’s history.

“We hope it can be complete in the early spring of 2019. If it’s completed before the freshet, Boil Water Notices will be a thing of the past, unless there’s a chemical spill upstream, but if there’s an early freshet or the commissioning of the plant is delayed then we could still have notices.” She adds that while the project must be completed by March 2020, the projected completion date of June 30, 2019 is “a reachable and realistic completion date.

“We’re a bit under budget so far, and we expect to be on time. But the [recently imposed U.S.] tariffs are beyond our control, and we don’t know what impact they’ll have.”

In addition to housing the water treatment plant, the building will also contain new washrooms and a laundry facility for the Legacy Park campground.

“It’s a good day for Ashcroft,” says Ashcroft mayor Jack Jeyes. “We’ve waited 10 years for this. We’ll have good, safe drinking water, and this will move us forward in our quest to try to grow our population and attract business.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau
Next story
UPDATED: Remains of two people found on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

New community paramedic is no stranger to the area

Philip Schuberg is looking forward to his new role helping residents with their health care needs.

Harmony Bell is waiting to ring for world peace

Ashcroft’s newest artwork sprang from the community.

Walhachin cenotaph honours the town’s soldiers

The more than 100 men who fought in World War I now commemorated by new memorial.

New Ashcroft water treatment plant breaks ground

It’s been 10 years in the making, but work is now starting on new plant.

Ashcroft Hell Climb is more than just a bike ride

The annual ride has come by its name honestly.

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

National sports organizations have to report allegations of abuse immediately

Sporting organizations will lose federal funding abuse goes unreported, says Kirsty Duncan

B.C. Christian school mulls covenant, future of law school after court ruling

The university still wants to open a law school, but is looking at its options.

Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Swoop destinations include Abbotsford, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Halifax and Edmonton

Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

Most Read