New contest asks BC residents to showcase a special spot

What do you love most about B.C.? Share your favourite spot, or something you love the most about B.C., for a chance to win a prize. (Photo credit: Journal files)

What do you love most about B.C.?

Many British Columbians have a favourite place that inspires or rejuvenates them. Between now and March 26, you can share what you love about that special spot, as well as a photo, for a chance to inspire others and maybe win $500 in gift cards or vouchers to spend at local businesses in your community.

Destination BC has launched the “Share Your Love for BC” contest as a way for B.C. residents aged 19 and older to share what they love most about their province. You can submit a photo and a brief story about a special place in the province, whether it’s in your community, deep in the back country, or in the heart of one of our cities.

Until it’s safe to travel again, these stories and photos can give us a renewed sense of appreciation for everything that surrounds us. And since the submissions will be shared publicly, you might find a few new places to put on your travel itinerary.

Ten residents will each win $500 to spend at up to three local businesses, within their own community, to further support Destination BC’s Stay Local, Support Local initiative. Winners will be selected by random draw at the end of the contest period and announced on social media. Throughout the contest, Destination BC will also share some of the submissions on its social media channels.

“Having lived in many places across multiple continents, I can truly say that the unique magic of British Columbia is unparalleled, and I am so grateful to call B.C. home,” says Maya Lange, VP of Global Marketing for Destination BC.

“Whether enjoying world class cuisine in our cities, skiing epic peaks, exploring our coastlines, or camping in nature, we have so many things that make our province so special. While travel may be on pause, it’s the perfect time to take a moment to appreciate everything we have right here in our backyard.”

To enter the contest, or for more information including contest rules and regulations, visit http://bit.ly/3r3kqJR.



