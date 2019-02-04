(Black Press Media files)

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

The Coquihalla will soon be cleared of snow more quickly as a new maintenance contract comes into effect this summer.

Currently, the region is cared for by VSA Highway Maintenance, whose contract will run out on June 31.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge will take over the contract, which comes with “even higher standards” for snow clearing, according to the transportation ministry.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said Class A highways (including the Coquihalla) will need to be cleared to “bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer.”

The previous rules indicated 48 hours until roads had to be clear of snow.

The new contractor will also have to patrol all Class A highways every 90 minutes, instead of every four hours, during a winter storm.

READ MORE: Loose dog on Coquihalla Highway has been saved

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.
Next story
B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Just Posted

One man in custody following robbery at Cache Creek Husky station

A lone male produced a knife and got away with cash and lottery tickets

Highway billboard in Spences Bridge appeals for information in police cold case

Luke Neville disappeared in October 2017, and his family wants to bring him home

Father whose family lost everything in Ashcroft house fire speaks out about event: ‘It’s been devastating for us all’

It’s the second time in three years that the family has lost everything they own

Company donates $275,000 to replace destroyed Loon Lake fire hall

Also donates to food banks, still $80,000 yet to be designated

Doctor Amgad Zake leaving Ashcroft medical practice

Interior Health trying to find locums, replacement

Scientists create self-aware robot

Researchers at Columbia University in New York invented the machine

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Most Read