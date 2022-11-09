New Eco-Depot at Boston Flats scheduled to open on Nov. 15

The new Boston Flats Eco-Depot between Ashcroft and Cache Creek will be opening on Nov. 15. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Wider view of the new Boston Flats Eco-Depot. The scale for weighing items that are subject to a tipping fee is located behind the central building. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Map of the new Boston Flats Eco-Depot, with the main building at centre. (Photo credit: TNRD)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s long-anticipated and much-delayed new Eco-Depot between Cache Creek and Ashcroft is scheduled to open to the public on Nov. 15.

The Boston Flats Eco-Depot on Campbell Hill Drive East will replace the TNRD transfer station to the west of Highway 1. The TNRD installed the transfer station in early 2017, after the Cache Creek landfill closed in December 2016. It also accepted some recyclable material after the municipal recycling depots in Ashcroft and Cache Creek had to be closed in summer 2018, following major changes to the recycling program which eliminated single-stream (mixed) recycling.

The transfer station was always intended as a temporary solution, but construction of an Eco-Depot was delayed when public objections were raised to a planned site at Boston Flats. After extensive consultation in the summer of 2019, the site on Campbell Hill Drive East was chosen and subsequently purchased.

Construction was scheduled to begin in 2020, but delays associated with COVID-19 and obtaining archaeological permits pushed the start date back a year.

The TNRD says that the new Eco-Depot will better meet the growing needs of customers by providing additional services and greater capacity. It will have expanded days of operation, an expanded list of accepted materials, and a weigh scale to provide accurate billing to customers. The new location is a shorter drive from Highway 1 than the transfer station, and the road will be well-maintained and easier for customers to access year round.

“This new Eco-Depot is in a convenient location, and will provide greater recycling and disposal service for customers in Cache Creek, Ashcroft, and surrounding communities,” says Adriana Mailloux, the TNRD’s Manager of Solid Waste and Recycling. Materials that were previously accepted at the Cache Creek transfer station will continue to be accepted at the new Eco-Depot, along with expanded recycling opportunities.

Mailloux says that some items which can now be recycled free of charge that were not accepted at the transfer station include automotive batteries, used oil, paint, electronic devices, desktop computers, laptops, computer peripherals, audio-visual devices and equipment, digital and video cameras, electric musical instruments, medical and monitoring equipment, video game systems and accessories, small and large battery-powered ride-on toys, e-bikes and e-scooters from 20 to 200kg, cellphones, and pagers.

“We will also have a small appliances program running there as well. Pretty much anything you have in the house that plugs into the wall can be recycled free of charge: blenders, toasters, coffee makers, tabletop fans, scent diffusers, treadmills, corded and cordless hand-held power tools, microwave ovens, anything for weight measurement, garment care appliances, air treatment appliances, personal care appliances.

“It’s pretty much the case that if you use it in the house and can plug it in, it goes into this program.”

There is also a “paint plus” product care program which includes household paints, aerosol paint, pesticides, and flammable liquids including gasoline. Mailloux says it’s important to note that products need to be in the original, labelled container. Light bulbs and light fixtures can also be recycled free of charge.

The full Recycle BC program will continue to run at the site, meaning that cardboard, paper, plastics, tin cans and more can be dropped there. Residential yard waste, scrap metal, mattresses, and tires (on or off rim) will also continue to be accepted free of charge.

Mailloux notes that recyclable drink containers will not be accepted at the site, and that the Recycle BC program covers residential material only. Cardboard from businesses is accepted at a rate of $80 per tonne.

A 40-foot commercial weigh scale will be in place, to measure loads in five-kilogram increments. “If the net weight is below 50kg, you pay a flat rate for material, with a minimum charge of $4.,” she says. “You generally save money going from volume-based to weight-based.”

Signage will direct users to the appropriate area, and a staff person will be in attendance to figure out what people have and where it goes. The majority of items will be dropped at or near the main building, and hazardous materials will be safely stored. The site will have security monitoring in place, including live monitoring after hours. A perimeter litter fence is being installed to catch any blow-out litter, although Mailloux says that the set-up has been designed to reduce blow-out.

“We’re beyond excited to finally open to the public after delays that were out of our control,” she adds. “It was very frustrating to us and to the public, and we’re very happy to offer this increased service for diversion and recycling to our communities. It’ll take some getting used to, but the staff are trained and will let people know how everything works.”

Operating hours of the Boston Flats Eco-Depot are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Customers can pay by credit (Visa or Mastercard), debit, TNRD Eco-Card, or with a charge account (no cash will be accepted). Like all TNRD solid waste facilities, the Boston Flats Eco-Depot is open for regular hours on all statutory holidays excluding Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

For more information about recycling in the TNRD, go to www.tnrd.ca/garbage-recycling. For more information on solid waste facilities, go to www.tnrd.ca/depot-services/.



