New emergency alert system for TNRD

System will allow residents to receive emergency warnings, alerts, and updates on various devices

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District officially launched a new emergency alerting system at their regular board meeting on June 18.

The alert system is powered by Voyent Alert!, which provides emergency notification systems to government and private organizations throughout Canada. Voyent Alert! is also currently used by a number of municipalities in B.C.

“The notification system will be used for evacuation alerts and orders during emergency events, and to send advisories to residents on the TNRD’s community water systems. We’re encouraging everyone in the region to take a moment to sign up, because only those registered will receive the notifications from the alerting system,” said Michelle Nordstrom, Manager of Communications and Marketing.

The new alerting system will complement the existing channels that the TNRD uses to send advisories to residents, including social media, radio and TV outlets, phone, email, and the tnrd.ca website.

Those who don’t use the smartphone app or have limited connectivity in rural areas can receive emergency alerts by text/SMS, email or phone call to cell or landline. The system’s smart alerting capabilities ensure that registrants will only get notified when information is relevant to them or to one of the locations they have set when they register. Registration for the service is free, straightforward and anonymous and can be cancelled at any time.

Mobile app users can download and install the Voyent Alert! app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Email, SMS or voice dial users can register online to receive email, voice or text based alerts at https://register.voyent-alert.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

