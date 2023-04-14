New emergency department, ICU open at GR Baker Memorial Hospital

The renovations at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel are now complete. The new features are now open. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)

People in the North Cariboo will have better access to health care at GR Baker Memorial Hospital as construction completes on a new emergency department and intensive care unit (ICU).

The new addition was built on the territory of the Lhtako Dene Nation and will open on April 14, 2023. The provincial government invested $27-million in the project through Northern Health and the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

“The redeveloped GR Baker Memorial Hospital will have more space and the latest technology, so people can get the care when they need it in a modern environment,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The hospital has served the region well for more than 60 years and, with these upgrades, it will continue to offer high-quality care for decades to come.”

The new emergency department and ICU are bigger and are located together, making it easier for patients and staff to move around. The emergency department has a triage area, two exam rooms, a two-bay trauma and resuscitation room, an isolation and exam area, a psychiatric observation room, and an ambulance garage. The ICU has five treatment spaces, instead of the previous four, and there is also a private waiting area for families.

“This new emergency department and intensive care unit will help meet the needs of a growing region as more people look to access care close to home,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health.

Colleen Nyce, board chair, Northern Health, said: “I am happy that the emergency room and ICU addition at GR Baker Memorial Hospital is now officially open to the public. This modern and highly improved addition will be a great benefit to patients, their families and especially our staff, who see measurable positive impacts to their workflow and efficiencies.”

Mary Sjostrom, vice-chair, Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District, said: “We appreciate all the partners working together to improve our emergency department and ICU facilities in the North Cariboo. We are a proud contributor to this project and celebrate the completion of the upgrades that will serve our growing community and region for years to come.”

The provincial government and Northern Health worked collaboratively with neighbouring Indigenous communities in the planning process, including the Lhtako Dene Nation, Nazko First Nation, ?Esdilagh First Nation and Lhoosk’uz Dene First Nation, recognizing the history and cultural significance of the area. In recognition of the territory of the Lhtako Dene Nation and the languages used in the region, the new emergency department and ICU have a companion name:

Dune Soonunakehududzuk

Deni Belh ?Ats’enanx

The People are Healing

The first line is Carrier (Dakelh) language, and the second line is Chilcotin language.

The City of Quesnel was also an instrumental partner in bringing the project to completion, contributing by supporting traffic flow, control and alternate parking options around the project.

Opened in 1955, GR Baker Memorial Hospital currently operates 44 inpatient beds and also provides emergency care, lab services, diagnostic imaging, mental-health and addictions supports, and chronic disease management.

