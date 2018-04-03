Out of control or illegal campfires are a drain on BC Wildfire Service resources.

New fines and regulations have been introduced to try to cut down on human-caused fires

Off-road vehicles must have a spark arrestor installed if the vehicle is operating on Crown land.

Effective immediately, the British Columbia government has increased some wildfire-related penalties up to $100,000, to assist with fire prevention and discourage irresponsible off-road vehicle use on Crown land.

Kevin Skrepnek, chief fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), says that the move will help to reduce some of the causes of wildfires, which will take pressure off members of the BCWS.

One of the off-road measures taken is to require that all off-road vehicles (ORVs) have a spark arrestor installed to reduce wildfire risks when operating on Crown land.

A spark arrestor is a small screen or other device that is installed in an exhaust system to stop sparks or other exhaust residue from exiting the tailpipe.

Many new models of ORVs already have a spark arrestor, but owners of older models that do not have spark arrestors will need to get them installed if they wish to operate the ORV on Crown land.

Skrepnek notes that while most modern ORVs do have the spark arrestors installed when purchased, some people modify the vehicle to take them out. He advises anyone who is not sure whether or not their ORV has a spark arrestor to take it to a specialist mechanic. “Ask if the vehicle has one, and what steps can be taken if it doesn’t.”

While some people have complained that ORVs only account for a tiny fraction of wildfire starts, Skrepnek says that between 2007 and 2016, 433 wildfires were started throughout the province by engines (motorbikes, quads, ATVs, cars, trucks, and more).

“Percentage-wise it’s not huge, but that’s still 433 fires we responded to, that had to be fought, and that cost the taxpayers money.

“We can’t do anything about lots of dry lightning strikes, so the last thing we want is additional human-caused fires.”

A contravention could result in a violation ticket fine of $460 or an administrative monetary penalty of up to $10,000 if an ORV without a spark arrestor is operating at a time or place where there is a risk of a wildfire starting. If a wildfire starts, the operator could receive a violation ticket fine of $575, an administrative monetary penalty of up to $10,000, or a court fine up to $1,000,000 and/or up to three years in jail.

The person responsible could also be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

The government has also amended the Wildfire Regulation to add a new administrative monetary penalty up to $100,000 for violations related to utility transmission operations. Examples would be when a wildfire is started by a downed power line, or when vegetation near a utility line has not been adequately maintained and a tree falls on an energized line, starting a fire.

The Wildfire Regulation has also been amended to add a new administrative monetary penalty up to $10,000 for not complying with a stop-work order.

This change will give the Province additional compliance and enforcement options to deal with people who continue to engage in a high-risk activity after a stop-work order has been issued.

The Violation Ticket Administration and Fines Regulation has been amended to increase three fines for contraventions of the Wildfire Act. The cost of a contravention will increase from $767 to $1,150 for failing to comply with restricted area requirements; failing to comply with an order restricting an activity or use; and failing to comply with an order to leave a specified area.

“Campfires are the biggest nuisance,” says Skrepnek. “We have to send people out to check on them, and that might be tying them up from attending to other fires.

“We have to do what we can to stop these human-caused fires, especially after last year.”


