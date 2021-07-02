New fires were reported Friday in the Churn Creek Protected Area and near Kelly Lake outside Clinton. (BCWS website)

New fires were reported Friday in the Churn Creek Protected Area and near Kelly Lake outside Clinton. (BCWS website)

New fires reported near Churn Creek, Clinton

New blaze is located within the already evacuated Electoral Area B - Pavilion Lake zone

Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire south of Canoe Creek Friday afternoon.

The fire, suspected to be caused by lightning, is listed as approximately four hectares in size and is located on the west side of the Fraser River in the Churn Creek Protected Area.

Another fire approximately two kilometres southwest of Kelly Lake outside of Clinton has been also reported by BC Wildfire Service.

Listed as 0.01 hectares in size, no further details were immediately available from the fire information office.

The new blaze is located within the already evacuated Electoral Area B – Pavilion Lake zone of the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, where property owners were directed to leave Thursday night due to threats from the nearby McKay Creek fire.

That fire has grown to an estimated 22,000 hectares since it was first reported June 29.

More to come.


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfireClinton

Previous story
Evacuee fled barefoot from ferocious Lytton wildfire

Just Posted

Structures destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Preliminary reports of 2 deaths in Lytton wildfire; still unsafe for coroners to enter area

New fires were reported Friday in the Churn Creek Protected Area and near Kelly Lake outside Clinton. (BCWS website)
New fires reported near Churn Creek, Clinton

A new playground was recently installed at Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton, which has survived the fire that destroyed nearly 90 per cent of the town. (Photo credit: School District No. 74)
Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton survives devastating fire

Prince George’s Marlene Rossel and her coworker Lisa Postnikoff and Lisa’s grandson Ryan Jean, were told to leave Green Lake Provincial Park this morning, July 2. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Update: Campers at Sunset View, Boyd Bay and Noland Creek sites told to leave due to Cariboo wildfires