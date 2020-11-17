Interior Health logo, no date.

New online booking for lab appointments at Ashcroft Hospital

Patients can make their bookings online beginning Nov. 23

Starting Nov. 23, patients will be able to book their lab appointments at the Ashcroft Hospital online, by going to https://www.labonlinebooking.ca/login. Until now, appointments have had to be booked by phone.

In order to use the service, patients need to create a free account. The same service can be used to book lab appointments at other Interior Health (IH) sites, including 100 Mile, Barriere, Chase, Clearwater, and Kamloops (Northills Centre). Lab appointments at the Clinton Health and Wellness Centre collection site will continue to be by walk-in only.

For those who prefer the phone option, IH has established a new call centre for people to book by phone: 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Booking appointments online enhances patient safety and convenience by supporting physical distancing measures, preventing crowds, minimizing wait times, and allowing patients to book their appointments from the comfort of home.

View the full list of sites offering the service on the Laboratory Services page at www.interiorhealth.ca.

Any previously made lab appointments booked through MyHealthPortal will be automatically transferred to the new system. Results of lab appointments will still be available within MyHealthPortal.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Healthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

Just Posted

Canadian money, stock photo, no date.
Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton benefit from surprise funding

Communities receiving total of $1.5 million in Safe Restart grants

Last year’s South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society Toys for Joys drive-thru in Ashcroft was a huge success, but a few changes have had to be made to this year’s campaign, taking place on Nov. 20. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Toys for Joys and Santa for Seniors help make a happy Christmas

Anyone donating to Toys for Joys on Nov. 20 will receive a free hot beverage from Tim Hortons

The Lytton RCMP detachment is decked out for the holidays, but this Christmas tree is much more than just a festive decoration; it’s a key part of the “Adopt an Elder” campaign. (Photo credit: Sgt. Curtis Davis)
Lytton RCMP spreading some holiday cheer this Christmas season

‘Adopt an Elder’ campaign will provide welcome gifts and show respect to elders and seniors

Can your Christmas light display be seen from the International Space Station? Then sign up to be part of the Ashcroft/Cache Creek Christmas Lights tour, which starts on Dec. 1. (Photo credit: Stock image)
Christmas lights tour promises holiday cheer and festive feelings

Residents and businesses in Ashcroft and Cache Creek can take part, with prizes for the favourites

New Clinton CAO Murray Daly. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New Clinton CAO notes ‘unique challenges’ of small communities

Murray Daly says he’s planning on being in Clinton for a while

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Most Read