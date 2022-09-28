New Pathways to Gold Society promoting our unique heritage

Since 2007, group has been working to promote a more inclusive history along the Gold Rush corridor

Project partners and supporters turned out for the “That’s a Wrap!” celebration at the 1926 Alexandra Bridge in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation. (from l) Brent Ballingall (CN); Kristine Pérez de León (Hope Mountain Centre); Roberta Webster (Rivershed Society); Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart; Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area ‘B’ Representative Dennis Adamson; Justine Nelson (Rivershed Society); Spuzzum First Nation Chief James Hobart; Byron Spinks (NPTGS); Don Hauka (NPTGS); Liam Hall (Heritage Masonry); Craig Schaper (Associated Engineering). (Photo credit: NPTGS)

In 2007, a group of people dedicated to finding solutions to the challenges facing communities along the historic Gold Rush/Spirit Trails corridor between Hope and Barkerville met in Lytton, to discuss economic development based on heritage tourism and events, First Nations reconciliation, and community projects.

Fifteen years later the group — now known as the New Pathways to Gold Society (NPTGS) — has raised and/or leveraged more than $4.5 million for projects, and contributed nearly $3.55 million to local communities. In partnership with a variety of other groups, organizations, different levels of government, historians, and dedicated individuals, NPTGS has built or restored more than 230 kilometres of heritage trails (including work on the historic Cariboo Waggon Road), launched and/or completed 18 major projects, and staged more than 150 events, performances, symposia, and lectures.

One of the the society’s goals is to encourage more people to discover (or rediscover) the province’s unique heritage. This includes a more inclusive narrative of our shared history, and NPTGS is inspired by the example of Chief Spintlum of the Nlakapamux Nation, whose leadership during the Canyon War of 1858 makes him a co-founded of modern British Columbia.

Earlier this year the society unveiled work it had been doing at 51 Mile, just north of Clinton, to restore a section of the Cariboo Waggon Road for hikers and bikers. More recently, the society — in partnership with Spuzzum First Nation (SFN) — held their “That’s a Wrap!” event, to mark the completion of this season’s work at the historic 1926 Alexandra Bridge south of Boston Bar.

A restored section of the bridge’s east support tower was unveiled, and the difference between its former state and what it looks like now was like night and day.

“I’m amazed — the restored section looks like it must have in 1926!” said SFN Chief James Hobart. “This is a fantastic start to what is a multi-year project to restore this icon of British Columbia transportation history located in our traditional territory, at a natural crossing point that has been used by Indigenous Peoples for millennia to connect the Coast and the Interior.”

The initial phase of restoration will help in developing a road map for further investigative work that will determine the next priority parts of the structure for repairs. More clarity on the current condition of the structure has also given NPTGS, SFN, and other program partners a sense of urgency to find the financial and other resources necessary to complete the project.

“The bridge is not getting any younger, and we need to continue rehabilitation work now and into the future to preserve it for future generations,” said NPTGS Indigenous Co-Chair Cheryl Chapman. “We are off to a good start, but we need to build on this momentum and restore the entire bridge structure.”

The Alexandra Bridge project has long been a focus of NPTGS, which — along with several partners — has been working since 2009 to preserve the bridge, which was decommissioned in 1964 and has been the centrepiece of Alexandra Bridge Provincial Park since the park’s creation in 1984.

Restoration of the bridge is key to the SFN’s economic plans, which will see the development of a campsite, convention centre, new housing, and other amenities like an interpretive centre. It is also important to creating opportunities for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities not just in the Fraser Canyon, but throughout the Gold Rush/Spirit Trails corridor.

This spirit of partnership, and making sure to tell a more inclusive story, is key to the work New Pathways to Gold does. Byron Spinks, secretary of NPTGS, noted that the 1926 Alexandra Bridge site has been a gateway between the Coast and the Interior for millennia.

“This is the most culturally and geographically diverse corridor in all of B.C., and there are hundreds of incredible Indigenous, non-Indigenous, and multicultural experiences for visitors.”

In addition to the ongoing Alexandra Bridge restoration project, NPTGS has a full slate of work on the go, including continued restoration of the Cariboo Waggon Road; the Gold Rush Snowmobile Trail project; the Heritage Trails project; and the Chief Cexpe’nthlEm (Spintlum) Memorial Precinct Revitalization project in Lytton, which is on hold as the village continues remediation work following the fire of June 2021

For more information on the New Pathways to Gold Society’s projects, go to https://newpathwaystogold.ca/projects/.



