Dr. Stephen Akinkunmi of the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice, June 2020. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

New physician unexpectedly leaves Ashcroft clinic

Dr. Stephen Akinkuni started work at the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice in March 2020

The Journal can confirm that Dr. Stephen Akinkunmi has left the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice.

Akinkunmi started work at the clinic on March 16, 2020 after going through the Practice Ready Assessment Program. One of the terms of the program is that physicians who successfully complete it and are placed in a community agree to a three-year “return of service” in that community before they can move elsewhere to practise. However, reports indicate that Akinkunmi permanently left the clinic on Friday, Sept. 4.

The physician had struggled to build up a patient base, hampered by the fact that he started at the clinic just as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of many services. The Ashcroft Family Medical practice remained open, but switched from in-person to telephone and video consultations for most patients.

READ MORE: New physician at Ashcroft medical clinic now accepting patients

He had been working in Clinton as part of a community outreach program, travelling to the Village one day a week to see patients there. He was also providing coverage in Lillooet.

Akinkunmi spent 17 years as a physician in his home country of Nigeria before coming to Canada in 2015. He did his practice ready assessment training in 100 Mile House, and chose Ashcroft as a place to practice because of his interest in rural health care.

According to Interior Health, the two remaining doctors at the Ashcroft clinic will be taking over Akinkunmi’s patients.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Doctors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Just Posted

New physician unexpectedly leaves Ashcroft clinic

Dr. Stephen Akinkuni started work at the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice in March 2020

Watchdog launches probe after man fleeing police in Lytton found dead in river near Hope

Man’s body was found in Fraser River six days after traffic stop in Lytton

Anonymous Art Show features more than 75 works, supports great cause

All art is up for auction as a fundraiser for the HUB and its programs

Cache Creek will be seeking public input on cannabis framework

Survey for residents and businesses will be available by end of September

Two level 2 EV charging stations coming to Ashcroft in 2021

‘Last piece of funding puzzle’ now in place for project that will see 55 stations addded to network

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Most Read