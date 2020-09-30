New site charts confirmed COVID-19 exposures at all IH schools

Schools are back in session around B.C., and while there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at School District 74 (SD74) schools, there have been cases identified in other districts.

All five of B.C.’s health authorities now maintain sites showing confirmed exposures at schools within their region. To view the Interior Health (IH) school exposure list, go to https://bit.ly/3iaMc1L.

If a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in a school, the affected school will follow a set of protocols that have been created by the Provincial Health Office and the Ministry of Education. In the case of SD74, Interior Health will interview the impacted individual to initiate the contact tracing process, and determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

IH will then determine what steps close contacts should take. This may include self-isolating, or self-monitoring for symptoms, for 14 days. Only Interior Health can determine who is a close contact, and it will be IH that connects directly with any individuals who may have been exposed to give them further instructions.

The school and IH will work together to determine an appropriate communications plan when there is a confirmed case. The school will also work closely with Interior Health to determine if there is any risk to other members of the school community, and if any additional steps are required. In all instances, SD74 will follow the guidance of Interior Health.

Each school in SD74 is maintaining daily records that include classroom and bus seating plans, student and staff attendance records, and staff interactions with learning groups, in the event that a case occurs in one of its schools. These records will be shared with Interior Health to support contact tracing if necessary.

A school exposure notification does not mean that all students at the school have been exposed to COVID-19. If parents or guardians do not receive a phone call or letter from IH, their child should continue to attend school.

Parents or guardians are asked to monitor their child(ren) daily for COVID-19 symptoms, using the B.C. COVID-19 Daily Health Check Guide at https://bit.ly/36dJKW4. You can also use the B.C. COVID-19 Health Assessment Tool, available at https://bc.thrive.health/.



