The map shows the Eagle Bay wildfire, now being held, to the right and the out of control Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East fires in red on the left. (BCWS)

New, smaller fire crops up after storm sweeps through Shuswap

Eagle Bay fire being held; Adams Lake blaze continues to be a challenge

Several wildfires continue to burn in the Shuswap following a night of stormy weather.

A new fire sparked in Eagle Bay, just northeast of White Lake Provincial Park. It was discovered around 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, and was spot sized, sitting at 0.009 hectares.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) posted an update Tuesday stating the fire had been attacked by BCWS crews and, as of 11:45 a.m., was classified as being held and unlikely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire that has been burning since July 12 was sitting at 2,000 hectares. The three evacuation alerts in the area remained in effect, as the fire continued to burn away from structures. A BCWS spokesperson said a helicopter crew that has been fighting the blaze was assessing the situation, while steep terrain continued to make access challenging for crews.

The other large out-of-control fire in the area, at Bush Creek East, did not have a crew attacking it overnight but BCWS confirmed firefighters would be returning that morning.

