Member of the Ashcroft Slough Society is fighting to gain public access to Ashcroft Slough. (L-R) Susan McLean, Marina Papais, Dora Winwood, Gloria Mertens and Dan Collett, standing above at CN rail level (Leith McLean, photo)

New society seeks access to Ashcroft Slough

The Ashcroft Slough Society will lobby the Ashcroft Terminal to provide public access to the site.

To Daniel Collett, the Ashcroft slough is a national monument.

It is so important that Collett believes the public should have the right to use it – as they have since the days when it was an old wagon road. But there’s a hitch: to get to the slough, the public has to cross the Ashcroft Terminal industrial lands at Evans Road, which was gated off in April to limit access to the private property for safety reasons.

Terminal officials argue the gate is an added safety measure as it pursues a $28.2-million infrastructure expansion, which has put much of its land is under construction. But the gate means Collett and others now have to climb under a bridge beneath the railway tracks and over the river below the high water market to get to the slough, an arduous and dangerous trek for a lot of people.

“Access to this amazing place – it really should be a national monument – has been taken away and nothing has been given back,” Collett said. “There is no other place as beautiful and special near Ashcroft where people can go to take their dogs for a walk, go birding or sketch, which is what people do.”

Collett and other residents have formed the official Ashcroft Slough Society in an effort to lobby the Ashcroft Terminal and CN Rail to provide legal public access to the site. The society, which costs $5 annually to join, was formed, he said, to give people a voice, noting that while three residents sit on an Ashcroft Terminal working group to develop alternatives to riverfront access at the slough, they feel the “writing is on the wall.”

“(The society) is what the people of Ashcroft believe they need to stand up for their rights because the working group is already a stacked deck in favour of the terminal and what they want,” Collett said.

Kleo Landucci, the terminal’s chief commercial & corporate affairs officer, said in an emailed response to the Free Press, that the working group is looking at options.

Besides the society members, the working group includes a representative from Bonaparte Indian Band, two municipal appointees – one each from the Village of Ashcroft and the Village of Cache Creek and three Ashcroft Terminal employees. The group is co-chaired by Ashcroft Terminal’s assistant manager Patty Kinvig and former Ashcroft mayor Andy Anderson and includes two external consultants —one to facilitate the meetings and the other to provide technical guidance regarding planning and design.

A representative from CN Police and CP Police have also been invited to all meetings to provide information related to rail safety and federal regulations.

READ MORE: Ashcroft Terminal forms working group to discuss river access

“From the outset, we have tried to communicate clearly that continued access through Ashcroft Terminal’s private property is not feasible, for reasons of safety and liability,” Landucci said. “I understand the Community Working Group continues to explore ways around these issues and are also discussing accessing the slough from below the high-water mark, which is land not owned by Ashcroft Terminal.”

She said the terminal is interested in supporting other recreational uses the community may find valuable, in lieu of continued access to the slough, noting it has been used by “a minority of residents for recreational purposes and we wanted to make a contribution in respect of that.”

The three highest-rated ideas being evaluated, she said, include enhanced walking trails in other areas in Ashcroft, alternative access to the slough and enhanced river access at a location other than the slough.

“Both CN security and Ashcroft Terminal employees have been asking people who are trespassing to leave the area for reasons of safety and liability,” Landucci said in the email. “We installed a gate for a few reasons: to limit access to pedestrians for safety and liability reasons, and because we are moving internal roads due to construction and Evans road will be rerouted and will no longer be a road through the property.”

However, Collett argues the slough is a special and unique place and there is nowhere like it in Ashcroft. A recent petition by the society collected upwards of 800 people this month in favour of reinstating public access to the slough, he said, noting the nearest walking trails of the same calibre are at Juniper Beach near Walhachin, a half-hour away.

“We’re very happy the terminal is there and they are going to be providing jobs for the people of Ashcroft,” Collett said, but added: “We want to create something that is safe so people will go there and not other places.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years, WWF says
Next story
Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

Just Posted

Coping with grief after losing a four-legged friend

Knowing when it’s time to say goodbye can be a difficult decision

Province to start ‘rehabilitating’ old forestry roads

The rehabilitation work includes a combined 200 kilometres of road.

Off to the Rodeo

There were no spectators allowed but the Clinton Little Britches Rodeo went… Continue reading

Cache Creek hit hard by COVID-19

Cache Creek is seeing higher-than-usual numbers of tax deferrals this year as a result of COVID-19.

Clinton youth competes in high school rodeo

He didn’t bring home a buckle, but a trip to the NSRA finals was still a win for Wyatt McCullough.

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Most Read