Pedestrians carry umbrellas as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. BC Hydro says electricity has been restored to most of its more than 100,000 customers blacked out during the first powerful storm of British Columbia’s late-arriving fall, but forecasters warn more foul weather is on the way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

New storm approaches B.C., as province cleans up after first powerful fall tempest

Only 1,200 homes and businesses, most in north-central B.C., remained in the dark early Friday

BC Hydro says electricity has been restored to most of its more than 100,000 customers blacked out during the first powerful storm of British Columbia’s late-arriving fall, but forecasters warn more foul weather is on the way.

The BC Hydro website shows only 1,200 homes and businesses, most of them in north-central B.C., remained in the dark early Friday, roughly 24 hours after blustery winds swept across the province and heavy rain drenched the coast and parts of the Interior.

Environment Canada dropped wind warnings and other weather advisories linked to that system but had already posted new alerts for Vancouver Island, the central and south coasts as another atmospheric river threatens those regions with more intense rain and gusty winds.

Special weather statements advise as much as 80 millimetres of rain could fall over the central coast by Saturday night, on top of the roughly 40 millimetres received Thursday, while about 35 millimetres is forecast in the Squamish region, in addition to the 80 millimetres recorded Thursday.

The incoming storm is also expected to deluge parts of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, with more than 100 millimetres of rain before it eases late Sunday and the weather office says rainfall warnings are likely to be issued as the forecasts are refined.

