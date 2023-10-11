New temporary ‘tiny library’ coming to Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops

Cozy space will offer range of library services in southwest Kamloops

A temporary ‘tiny library’ branch will be opening at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, near the food court (F132 at left in the map). (Photo credit: TNRL)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) is going to be offering a taste of the library to patrons of Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops starting later this fall.

The TNRL’s new 352-square-foot temporary library, which will be adjacent to the Aberdeen Mall Food Court, will provide exciting opportunities for the community to experience their library like never before in southwest Kamloops.

Reminiscent of the charm of a tiny home, the cozy space will invite visitors to browse and borrow from a range of new, popular, and bestselling materials for all ages. Fast, convenient, and fun, this tiny library is expected to have a big impact.

The new library will be staffed during peak times only. Convenient self-serve solutions such as lockers for holds pickups, a book vending machine, and additional return drop boxes will be available during all mall hours.

Building upon the success of Summer Reading Club and Storytime pilot programs that were held at Aberdeen Mall during the summer, the TNRL will continue to offer programs in this mall space, including a weekly Storytime starting in October. Two book drops at the mall are already heavily used by patrons.

The TNRL has secured this new library space for a one-year term. Additional costs for the initiative will be funded through grant monies received by the TNRL during the spring of 2023. More details about a formal launch date for this new library will be coming soon.

This will be the first additional library in Kamloops since 1974. The TNRL continues to seek land opportunities in southwest Kamloops for a full-service library, with the temporary mall location acting as an initial presence in the area for residents.

A report to the TNRD board in June 2021 noted that Kamloops currently has only two libraries — downtown and in North Kamloops — along with a mobile library that serves outlying areas of the city and rural communities throughout the TNRD.

“Population growth in Kamloops is quickly outstripping the capacity of the two library buildings that currently exist,” the report stated. “Municipal expansion will continue in the city’s southwest, and the Aberdeen community or a location immediately adjacent should be procured by the TNRD to commence planning for the Kamloops library.”

