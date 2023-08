A new wildfire has sparked close to the Okanagan Connector and Highway 5A on Wednesday, Aug. 23. (BC Wildfire Services)

A new wildfire has sparked close to the Okanagan Connector.

The Leonard Creek wildfire was discovered at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday morning (Aug. 23) and was ignited by lightning. It is located south of Kentucky-Alleyne Park and east of Highway 5A as well.

It’s currently 0.3 hectares in size and remains out of control.

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking Newshighway chaosOkanagan