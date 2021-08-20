Nicole Bellay running for Green Party in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

Nicole Bellay will be running for the Green Party of Canada as its candidate for the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding. / Submitted Photo

The Green Party of Canada has announced that Nicole Bellay has been nominated and affirmed as its candidate for the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding in the Sept. 20 federal election.

Passionate about the fostering of a “livable world for everyone,” Bellay has advocated locally at a municipal level for more sustainable building practices and development, and for the last number of years she has been active locally and nationally with the Green Party.

Her love of the outdoors and being fluently bilingual in English and French has provided Bellay with opportunities to teach French studies and outdoor leadership, both in Quebec and British Columbia, at the University of Fraser Valley. She is also a trained restorative justice facilitator.

“I am a very proud mom of two who has lived in Mission for 25 years. My husband, our children and I share a love of the outdoors (hiking, climbing, ski touring). I enjoy working on our small, organic farm.”

Bellay said she brings to her candidacy a strong values base and belief in community that is shared by the Green Party of Canada.

A Green Party press release says she “works with a determination and a dedication that will ensure solutions for our priority issues of the climate emergency, Indigenous reconciliation, health care, income security, and housing affordability.”

“We have a lot to work on together,” said Elizabeth May, former leader of the Green Party of Canada. “We need more people voting Green and we need Nicole Bellay in parliament.”

More information can be found at nicolebellay.com.

Other candidates declared so far in the MMFC riding are Brad Vis (Conservative), Lynn Perrin (NDP), Geet Grewal (Liberal) and Tyler Niles (People’s Party of Canada).

