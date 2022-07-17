No ambulance available as Ashcroft resident goes into cardiac arrest

The Ashcroft emergency department is closed for the weekend of July 15-17. (Photo credit: Journal files)

The mayor of Ashcroft is raising the alarm about a lack of ambulances and medical care in her community after a person went into cardiac arrest Sunday and no one was available to help.

The incident occurred in the same block as the ambulance station and the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre. However, with no ambulance available locally, one had to be called from either Logan Lake or Clinton, half an hour away.

The hospital emergency department is also closed this weekend due to “limited physician availability,” according to a public service announcement sent by Interior Health on Friday.

“This tragic event highlights the ongoing staffing issues within both Interior Health and the BC Emergency Health Service. A resident in medical distress within a stone’s throw of both an ambulance station and a hospital could not obtain rapid assistance, because there were no ambulances in town and the hospital was closed,” Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden said.

The location is within the fire response area but members of Ashcroft Fire Rescue are not trained as medical first responders.

A member of Ashcroft Fire Rescue did respond as a private citizen.

The Ashcroft emergency department is usually open Friday from 5-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. These hours have been in place since January when they were implemented as a “temporary” measure due to staff shortages throughout IH due to COVID-19. Previously, the ER was open from 6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday.

“Residents of rural communities are increasingly frightened by the lack of medical services when they need them,” Roden said. “What they see is a health care system that is lurching from one crisis to another, continually applying bandaids when surgery is needed. Interior Health and BCEHS need to find and implement solutions now, or we are going to see more and more of these tragedies.”

More to come.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter