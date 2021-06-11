Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Those who have yet to get their first COVID-19 vaccine can just show at their convenience.

Interior Health immunization clinics across the region are adding and extending hours for drop-in vaccinations.

Drop-in access is for people who are 12 and up (born in 2009 or earlier) who have not received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“People can arrive, register on the spot, and receive their vaccine. No advance appointments are needed,” Interior Health said in a media release.

For dates and times for drop-in clinics visit: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-clinics/

• Vernon – Monday to Friday – Vernon Recreation Complex

• Lumby – Thursdays – Whitevalley Community Hall

• Enderby – Mondays and Fridays – Enderby Senior’s Centre

• Armstrong – Wednesdays – St. Joseph’s Hall

People can also drop in for first doses at mobile immunization clinics in communities listed here: Mobile Immunization Clinic Schedule | COVID-19 | Interior Health. All drop-in clinics run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Okanagan Indian Band – today (Friday, June 11) OKIB Community Hall

• Falkland- Saturday, June 12 Falkland Rodeo Grounds

• Armstrong – Sunday, June 13 and Monday, June 15 – Armstrong Fair Grounds

• Lake Country – June 28-29 – Beasley Park

Drop-in clinics are for the first dose only; second dose notifications are sent by email, phone, or text when it is time to book an appointment.

Everyone should register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications:

· Online https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

· By phone: 1-833-838-2323

· In person at a Service BC office

To learn about B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

B.C. mayors back Vancouver's bid to decriminalize drugs, urge federal support
Guns, $60K worth of pot products seized in commercial bust: Vancouver police

