RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

RCMP logo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

No charges yet in Fort St. James trailer park murder investigation

Investigation into February homicide remains “active and ongoing”: RCMP

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit confirmed an investigation into a shooting incident that left one man dead in Fort St. James this February remains “active and ongoing” on Thursday (April 28).

On Feb. 25 just after 11:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a shooting at a trailer park in the 800-block of Spruce Road in Fort St. James.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old resident was arrested but charges have not been recommended to the BC Prosecutions Service, so no suspect name is available.

North District Major Crime Unit Inspector Lorne Wood said on Feb 26 that police believe this was a targeted incident between two men, who were known to each other and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police can contact Fort St. James RCMP at 250- 996-8269.

READ MORE: Woman dies after assault at Fort St. James residence

READ MORE: ‘This has to stop’: Community mourns death of Fort St. James woman

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook

CrimemurderRCMP

Previous story
Save Old Growth denies doxxing B.C. forests minister, but says she should be arrested
Next story
VIDEO: ICBC ditches decals, rolls out online insurance renewals May 1

Just Posted

Bingo to return to Ashcroft Legion

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new Eco-Depot serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area, which will open this August. (Photo credit: TNRD)
New hours coming for TNRD Eco-depots

‘Mayor Art MacLean Buys First Cookies’ (April 27, 1972): ‘Pictured are Mayor Art MacLean of Cache Creek buying Guides cookies from (left to right) Jamie Lynn McIntyre, Debbie Friesen, and Brenda Murrell. Rangers, Guides, and Brownies will be out selling cookies commencing Saturday, April 29 and all next week. Be sure and buy some.’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1972, vandalism causes major damage in Barnes Lake area

A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Spences Bridge plans emergency reception centre