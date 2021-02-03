Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

There are 63 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Interior Health Region on Wednesday.

This brings the region to 6,459 cases since testing began.

The health authority is reporting a second day with no new deaths, as the death toll remains at 75.

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care.

Interior Health released the following information on outbreaks in the region:

  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 19 cases: 10 residents and nine staff. All 19 cases are currently active.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 91 cases: 32 patients and 59 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 60 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There is one active case.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents, 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 16 active cases.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.

Across the province there are 414 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total active cases in B.C. to 4,426, with 278 people in hospital, 80 in intensive care.

There were 16 more deaths reported in B.C. since Tuesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year
Next story
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Just Posted

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Local residents were able to book a passage to India without leaving town, when the Ashcroft HUB hosted a night of Indian cuisine and culture in November 2019. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Business as usual at HUB as district ponders property disposal

‘We want the HUB to continue and for the school district to work with us to make it happen’

The Village of Ashcroft is looking for grant funding to undertake renovations and upgrades estimated at $700,000 at the Ashcroft fire hall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft applies for grant for major upgrades to fire hall

Ashcroft council will apply for an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant… Continue reading

(from l) Coun. Sandra Burrage; Coun. Kim McIlravey; Mayor Susan Swan; CAO Murray Daly; Coun. Christine Rivett at the Clinton council meeting, Jan. 27, 2021. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Clinton council approves borrowing $1.2 million for new public works building

Village does not need to get assent from voters before seeking to borrow full amount needed

The Cache Creek outdoor market (pictured here in 2019) is planning to reopen on the first weekend of May as usual. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek outdoor market plans to open first weekend in May

A decision about whether to cancel or postpone the annual Seedy Saturday event still up in the air

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Most Read