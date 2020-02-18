British Columbia’s finance minister is promising to stay the course in her next budget to be tabled Tuesday in the legislature, while also monitoring potential storm clouds looming over the economy. Finance Minister Carole James releases the provincial public accounts report during a press conference at the press gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

The British Columbia government is expected to stick to its focus on affordability as it unveils its next budget today amid increasingly difficult economic conditions.

Since coming to power more than two years ago, the NDP has made controlling costs for families, with a focus on housing in particular, a hallmark of its economic policies.

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature.

But she also warned in her last fiscal update that economic growth is slowing, making it a more challenging year.

James says balancing the budget means making difficult decisions and the government has also been bogged down by the costly crisis at the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

The public auto insurer has lost $2.5 billion over the past two years and James says she’s frustrated that some of the funds used to stem the losses could have gone toward programs and services.

“I don’t think any finance minister would say building a budget is easy. There are always more priorities than there are resources for,” James said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades
Next story
Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Just Posted

100 Mile woman arrested after dramatic incident in Ashcroft

Diane Carol Priester allegedly rammed police cruiser in attempt to evade capture

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

TNRD purchases property for new Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

New facility will be built at former chip reload plant site off Highway 1

Ashcroft council supports curling club and rink in 2020 budget

Budget includes funds to do necessary equipment upgrades at curling rink

Grant allows Ashcroft seniors to benefit from music and memories

New program will help seniors at Thompson View, Jackson House, and beyond with the gift of music

Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion have blocked the Langford driveway

Victoria, Abbotsford record biggest jumps in rent prices nationwide: report

Toronto and Vancouver had priciest rentals in Canada

VIDEO: Convoy of forest industry supporters on its way to Victoria

Rally at the B.C. legislature begins with participants setting off from Campbell River

Teen snowmobiler found safe after overnight search in Okanagan

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Dogs killed after mobile home in B.C. used as animal shelter catches fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

No dramatic shifts expected as B.C. government tables new budget today

Finance Minister Carole James has promised to stay the course when she tables the budget in the legislature

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Most Read