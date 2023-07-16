No one injured as fire destroys two homes in North Ashcroft

Firefighters at the scene of a fast-moving fire that destroyed two homes in North Ashcroft on the afternoon of July 16. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

No one was injured in a fast-moving fire that has destroyed two homes on Western Avenue in North Ashcroft.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. Ashcroft Fire Rescue and the Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene and contained the blaze, which prompted the RCMP to evacuate properties on Brunswick Place which backed on to the site of the fire.

BC Hydro and Fortis were also on scene. BC Emergency Health Services personnel were at the site to treat any firefighters who suffered symptoms of heat stroke as they fought the flames in temperature that reached 35 C.

A neighbour told the Journal that she had gone outside to water her plants shortly after 4:30 p.m. and smelled smoke.

“I thought ‘Who is burning things in this weather?’ I looked to the right and saw smoke, so I went over to my neighbours’ to warn them.

“Their cedar trees were in full flames in the time it took to cross from my house. I ran over there and then all hell broke loose. I heard a lot of bangs; they were constant.”

She knocked on the neighbours’ window, and the couple were able to get out of the house safely. One neighbour said that the house — as well as the property next door to it — was “gone” within five minutes. Another neighbour noted that they heard “explosion after explosion”.

The owners of the second house were not home at the time of the fire. One of their three dogs was at another property when the fire broke out; the other two were located and taken to safety at a neighbouring house.

Embers were fanned by a heavy wind and spread to nearby properties, with homeowners using garden hoses to damp down the embers. The cedar hedge of a house directly across from the fire was damaged, and a telephone pole outside one of the homes caught fire, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire spreading to neighbouring properties.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Emergency Support Services team is assisting the couple who were at home at the time of the fire, and who have found accommodation in Ashcroft. Attempts are being made to contact the owners of the other home.

As of 9 p.m. on July 16, the Cache Creek Fire Department had been stood down. Ashcroft Fire Rescue remained on scene.

There is no word as to the cause of the fire.



