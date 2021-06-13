NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

‘No such thing as impossible:’ Nunavut MP reflects on time in Parliament

The 27-year-old represents about 40,000 people spread over three time zones and 25 fly-in-only communities

Sitting in her Ottawa apartment on a hot morning, Mumilaaq Qaqqaq thinks about her grandparents, who, like most Nunavut Inuit of their generation, grew up on the land.

She thinks about her father, who was also born there but moved with his family into what’s known today as Baker Lake, the only inland community in Nunavut and the closest one to the geographic centre of Canada.

“Thinking about those two completely different worlds and completely different times — how short the amount of time there is in between them — and then all our communities, and all the hurt and turmoil that’s happened,” Qaqqaq told The Canadian Press.

Qaqqaq is the only member of Parliament for, geographically speaking, the largest riding in the country. The 27-year-old represents about 40,000 people spread over three time zones and 25 fly-in-only communities.

She grew up in Baker Lake and worked for the territory’s land claim organization and the Nunavut governmentin Iqaluitbefore she was elected in 2019.

Becoming a politician wasn’t something she planned to do.

Qaqqaq says she was asked to be the NDP’s candidate about two months before the vote.

“I came into this not knowing what I was walking into whatsoever. It took me a really long time to even wrap my head around what I did when I got elected.”

She “hit the ground running and never really stopped.”

“It’s been crazy. I can’t think of another word to describe it. I don’t think life-changing is even strong enough. It’s been a lot of things, but ultimately a huge learning experience.”

Nancy Karetak-Lindell, a former Liberal MP for Nunavut, has a similar story. She was asked to run in April 1997 and was elected that June. She served 11 years before deciding she wanted to spend more time with her family.

“You don’t fully grasp what the requirements of you are until you get elected,” says Karetak-Lindell, who now lives in Rankin Inlet.

Qaqqaq and Karetak-Lindell both say they had to learn quickly that Nunavut’s problems, including housing, health care and food security, put heavy burdens on them as the territory’s only representative in Ottawa.

“You have challenges that are not felt by any other member of Parliament. The issues here are very different compared to most of the ridings in Canada,” Karetak-Lindell says.

Qaqqaq took time away from work after she went on a housing tour of Nunavut last fall. At the time, she said it left her feeling anxious, depressed and overwhelmed.

“I wish I could look back and (say), ‘Hey, slow down. Pace yourself. There’s time to figure things out,’” she says.

The tour helped bring the territory’s housing crisis to light, but there is still more work to do, she says.

“There’s an awareness of the current struggles, but not about how it’s gotten to that point and what that means for an individual and entire families and entire communities.

“I wasn’t taught about my own history about what happened in the North. When you’re around a lot of oppression and turmoil, sometimes you don’t even realize it.”

Karetak-Lindell agrees the job was difficult.

“People have gone through so much hardship. You can’t not feel for them. You hear things that impact you forever and it’s not something you can turn off when you leave your workplace.”

Qaqqaq took another leave from work in late April following a social media post she made questioning whether Labrador Liberal MP Yvonne Jones was Inuk. A doctor recommended she take time off.

“I learned my limits. Learned my balance. Learned the importance of self care and counselling and finding that balance in me.”

In late May, Qaqqaq announced she won’t be seeking re-election, but will be working hard in Ottawa in the meantime “fighting for Nunavummiut to have basic human rights.”

“I want to talk a lot more about how the federal institution, the RCMP, the churches all played key, key roles in breaking down Inuit, in breaking down our communities.”

Rebecca Kudloo, president of the Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada, says Qaqqaq’s voice in Parliament has been “courageous and important” for Inuit.

“Anyone would have looked at me, including myself, until October 2019 and laughed and said, ‘Yeah, right as if she’s going to get elected,’” Qaqqaq says.

“I just keep showing people don’t ever let anyone tell you no you can’t. I keep showing people I can make decisions for myself and stay true to myself and I can still do a good job in spaces that aren’t built for Indigenous people.

“There’s no such thing as impossible. I’ve been proving that to everybody my entire term.”

___

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Emma Tranter, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IndigenousNunavut

Previous story
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries
Next story
Alberta launches COVID vaccine lottery with million-dollar prizes to encourage uptake

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft Hospital emergency department closed this weekend

Closure due to unexpected limited physician availabiliy, says Interior Health

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop in Cache Creek with the 3,000 jade boulder, which is now on secure display inside the shop. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Massive jade boulder returns to Cache Creek store six months after daring heist

The 3,000-pound boulder was stolen on Dec. 19, 2020 and found abandoned in the bush a week later

An RCMP cruiser flashes its light as it speeds up Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Update: Man, 28, arrested for alleged kidnapping in 100 Mile House faces seven charges

Bradley Anderson was found hiding 50 feet up a fir tree

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Premier John Horgan speaks as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, and health minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan during a press conference from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to provide details on Step 2 of COVID reopening plan Monday

Step 2 could allow for larger gatherings and a resumption of recreational travel

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is seen during a news conference, Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings

The Great Ogopogo Bathtub Race has been held in Summerland as a fundraising event. Do you know which Canadian city introduced this sport? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

How much do you know about boats, lakes and water?

Two-year-old Ivy McLeod laughs while playing with Lucky the puppy outside their Chilliwack home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: B.C. family finds ‘perfect’ puppy with limb difference for 2-year-old Ivy

Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference

The Walmart store along Highway 16 will be removing its traditional belt checkout lines and offering a “100 per cent self-checkout” option to customers. (Black Press File Photo)
Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

And preparing online grocery purchase service

A million-dollar ticket was sold to an individual in Vernon from the Lotto Max draw Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Vernon

One lucky individual holds one of 20 tickets worth $1 million from Friday’s Lotto Max draw

“65 years, I’ve carried the stories in my mind and live it every day,” says Jack Kruger. (Athena Bonneau)
‘Maybe this time they will listen’: Survivor shares stories from B.C. residential school

Jack Kruger, living in Syilx territory, wasn’t surprised by news of 215 children’s remains found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School

A logging truck carries its load down the Elaho Valley near in Squamish, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chuck Stoody
Squamish Nation calls for old-growth logging moratorium in its territory

The nation says 44% of old-growth forests in its 6,900-square kilometre territory are protected while the rest remain at risk

Most Read