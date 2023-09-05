No vacancy: School District 74 fills all teacher positions

Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School in Lytton, like all the other schools in SD74, has a full complement of teachers for the new school year, thanks to a Community Futures Sun Country initiative. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

After struggling with teacher shortages throughout the district in the 2022/23 school year, School District No. 74 (Gold Trail) has filled all its teacher vacancies for the new school year, thanks to some outside-the-box thinking and the assistance of Community Futures Sun Country.

SD74 Superintendent Teresa Downs says that the district had around 20 teacher vacancies last year, which created challenges at the affected sites.

“It had an impact. We had non-enrolling positions like teacher-counsellors vacant, and classroom positions vacant, so people went to work uncertain what the day would look like. Principals had to go into classrooms to teach. I was concerned about the impact on families, but it was a reminder of the great work people are doing in Gold Trail.”

Downs says that the recruitment challenges and teacher shortages the district was facing were well-known in the community. It made her very appreciative when Community Futures Sun Country, based in Ashcroft, approached SD74 in the spring of this year with a novel idea.

General Manager Linsie Lachapelle said that Sun Country could provide a cash bonus of $10,000 per person to recruit new teachers to SD74. The bonus increased to $15,000 for new teachers who were willing to go to Lytton.

Downs acknowledges that while every community in Gold Trail has had difficulty in recruiting teachers over the years, Lytton has always been a struggle, even before the June 2021 fire that destroyed 90 per cent of the town; a struggle compounded for the last two years by a lack of accommodation in the area.

The district’s K-12 school in Lytton, Kumsheen ShchEma-meet School, recently underwent extensive renovations which were completed early in 2021, but was not damaged in the fire.

“The $15,000 bonus [for Lytton] highlights the additional need there,” says Downs. She adds that as part of the retention and recruitment plan, the Board of Education of SD74 decided to allocate dollars in this year’s budget for people travelling to Lytton and to the Ashcroft/Cache Creek schools, to increase the retention of teachers who were already commuting there and to attract new teachers.

The bonuses will be disbursed in three instalments throughout the upcoming school year, to encourage new teachers to spend the entire year in the district and potentially stay longer. Downs is hopeful that some teachers will decide to continue with Gold Trail.

“The job postings went out with the ‘Welcome to the Community’ award included, and we saw an incredible increase in the number of people who were interested in coming to Gold Trail and submitted resumes.

“A lot of people expressed interest in us as a rural area with a more affordable cost of living, and some were interested in servicing Indigenous communities. We’re so grateful to everyone who has come and decided to give us a try. It’s gone extremely well, and we’re very appreciative of the help we’ve been given from Linsie and her team at Community Futures.”

Downs says that the district is grateful the new teachers have come, and has talked as a team about the additional responsibility of making them want to stay.

“We’re fully staffed for this school year, and that’s created a sense of optimism for all the staff in the district. We’ve had lots of conversations around the great opportunities we have for retention, showing people the amenities available in our communities.”

Downs adds that community members can also help out with keeping the new teachers in the district.

“The more warmly welcomed and appreciated the new members of the Gold Trail team are, the more it will help our retention rate. Reach out to the district if you have ideas you’d like to share.”

