‘Noah’ on track to be most popular baby name in B.C. in 2022

Members of the Sage Sound Singers choir during one of their Christmas concerts on Dec. 17. More than 160 people attended the two performances, which also featured the Shine On singers children’s choir. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

First aid course

The Ashcroft HUB is planning an Occupational First Aid course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2023. A minimum of 10 participants are needed in order for the course to run, and the cost is $140 per person.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177 or email office@ashcrofthub.com as soon as possible, so that the course can be confirmed.

Firearms course

Ken Brown will be putting on a Firearms and Core Hunter Training course in January 2023. Anyone who needs their licence can call Ken at (250) 453-9415; evenings are best, but he has an answering machine on 24/7 and will reply to any messages.

Actor needed

The Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society will be staging a production of mystery-comedy The Game’s Afoot in spring 2023, and is looking for one more actor interested in being part of the production: specifically, a male who can play someone aged between 25 and 40 years of age.

The play is set in December 1936. Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.

If you are interested in being a part of the production, contact stage manager Jessica Clement at (250) 457-7128.

Baby names

Noah is the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia in 2022. Noah is followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo, and Sofia, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2022.

In 2021, the top names for babies born in B.C. were Olivia, Liam, Noah, Emma, Jack, Theodore, Benjamin, Charlotte, Oliver, and Ava.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022, 37,801 babies were born in B.C. In 2021, a total of 44,073 babies were born in B.C.

For lists of the most popular girls’ and boys’ names for babies in B.C. going back 100 years, visit https://bit.ly/3rKHT36. The Journal notes — without comment and for no particular reason — that the last time the name “Barbara” was registered for a baby born in B.C. was in 2000.

Highway web cams

Sixteen new cameras and 33 new views were added to the DriveBC webcam network in 2022, helping people plan for traffic and weather conditions on British Columbia’s roads.

Each year, DriveBC adds new cameras to its network to help drivers plan trips, especially during winter. There are now 486 cameras delivering 985 real-time views of road conditions at strategic locations throughout the province. Webcam locations are based on needs identified by residents, contractors, or weather experts.

Among the new cameras and views added to the network in 2022 was a camera on Highway 5 at Exit 366 (Logan Lake and Lac le Jeune Road).

To view the DriveBC webcams, visit https://images.drivebc.ca/bchighwaycam/.

BC Community Award

The British Columbia Community Award is open for nominations. The award celebrates the spirit, imagination, dedication, and outstanding contributions of British Columbians to their communities.

Nominate a deserving individual who raises the quality and character of your community for the 20th annual BC Community Award. Nomination forms are available online at www.bcachievement.com. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 31, 2023.

Test for radon

Exposure to radon gas is a preventable health risk. The only way to know the level of radon gas in your indoor environment is to test for it. Residents living, working, and playing in the B.C. Interior region should test for radon in their homes, places of work, and indoor leisure environments, as the the BC Centre for Disease Control estimates higher radon levels in parts of the Interior region.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas without colour or odour. It comes from the ground, and it often enters and stays in buildings with low ventilation. This could potentially mean higher indoor concentrations and increased health risks.

This is concerning because of the large amount of time Canadians spend indoors, particularly in the colder winter months. Buildings generally have higher concentrations of radon gas in their lower levels (basements, ground-level main floors).

Exposure to radon gas can be mitigated: testing is easy and there are ways to greatly reduce radon levels if they are found to be high. Find out more information about radon and your health at www.interiorhealth.ca/radon, and visit the BC Lung Foundation at https://bit.ly/3BVPzpW to order your three-month test kit during the cold season.

You can also borrow a radon detector kit for free at all branches of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library.



