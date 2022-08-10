Nomination period for 2022 local elections begins on Aug. 30

Local elections will be taking place across British Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 15, with residents going to the polls to elect mayors and councillors, regional district directors, and school district trustees. Nomination packages for anyone interested in seeking elected office are now available (or will soon be available) from the relevant local government, regional district, or school district.

Completed nomination packages can be returned to the relevant body between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 inclusive.

Village of Ashcroft: Nomination packages can be picked up in-person at the village office (601 Bancroft Street, Box 129) during regular office hours starting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. They can also be downloaded online as of Aug. 16 by going to https://bit.ly/3SkR87s. The page contains general election information, as well as links to various resources.

Completed nomination packages can be returned by hand, mail, or other delivery service to the village office. They can also be returned by fax to (250) 453-9644 or by email to ea@ashcroftbc.ca; if submitted via fax or email, the originals must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Village of Cache Creek: Nomination packages can be picked up in-person at the village office (1389 Quartz Road, Box 7) during regular office hours starting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Completed nomination packages can be returned by hand, mail, or other delivery service to the village office. They can also be returned by fax to (250) 457-9192 or by email to cao@cachecreek.ca; if submitted via fax or email, the originals must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Village of Clinton: Nomination packages are available now in-person at the village office (1423 Highway 97, Box 309), and will be available online; check the Village of Clinton website at https://village.clinton.bc.ca/ or the Clinton Chatter Facebook page for more information.

Completed nomination packages can be returned by hand, mail, or other delivery service to the village office. They can also be returned by fax to (250) 459-2227 or by email to cao@village.clinton.bc.ca; if submitted via fax or email, the originals must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Village of Lytton: Nomination packages are available by sending an email to Chief Election Officer Shannon Story at elections@lytton.ca. They can also be picked up in-person at the Lytton municipal hall (Old Towne Inne, Cabin #2, 47555 Trans-Canada Highway, Boston Bar).

Completed nomination packages can be returned by hand, mail, or other delivery service to the above address. They can also be returned by email to elections@lytton.ca; if submitted via email, the originals must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The Chief Election Officer will also be in Lytton to accept nomination forms in person on Thursday, Sept. 8 at a location to be determined; check www.lytton.ca for more details, or call (604) 698-5753.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District: Nomination packages are available now in-person at the TNRD office (4th Floor, 465 Victoria Street, Kamloops); they are also available online at the TNRD website at https://bit.ly/3Q3s1o7. The page contains general election information, as well as links to various resources.

Completed nomination packages can be returned by hand, mail, or other delivery service to #300-465 Victoria Street, Kamloops, V2C 2A9. They can also be returned by fax to (250) 372-5048 or by email to elections@tnrd.ca; if submitted via fax or email, the originals must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

School District No. 74: Nomination packages are available in-person now at the SD74 office at 400 Hollis Road, Ashcroft. They are also available at the village offices in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and Lytton, and on the SD74 website at www.sd74.bc.ca.

Completed nomination packages can be returned by hand, mail, or other delivery service to the SD74 office or any of the village offices. They can also be returned by by email to trasmuson@sd74.bc.ca; if submitted via email, the originals must be received by the Chief Election Officer no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.



