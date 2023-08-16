North Shuswap evacuation alert extended to include Scotch Creek

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire prompted an evacuation alert for the Lee Creek area of the North Shuswap on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, 2023. (CSRD image)

UPDATE: 1 p.m., Aug. 16

The community of Scotch Creek is now under an evacuation alert.

After issuing an evacuation alert for more than 800 properties in the Lee Creek area of the North Shuswap Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program extended the alert to include Scotch Creek.

“A wildfire burning near Lower East Adams Lake and east of the Adams River… is increasing the risk to additional properties in Electoral Area F of the CSRD,” reads the alert, referring to the wildfire which, as of Wednesday morning, was estimated to be 10,004 hectares in size.

The updated alert area includes all properties in Scotch Creek as well as the following at Upper Meadow Creek (Celista): 4012-4596 Meadow Creek Road.

Original story:

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has triggered a new evacuation alert for the North Shuswap.

On Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Shuswap Emergency Program issued the alert for the Lee Creek area. It includes 807 properties, including those at the following locations:

ADAMS PIT ROAD

BEATRICE ROAD

CLUBHOUSE LANE

COTTONWOOD DRIVE

COTTONWOOD DRIVE NORTH

DEMSTER ROAD

EAGLE LANE

EVA ROAD

FREEMAN ROAD

HERON LANE

1439, 1449, 1647, 1649 HOLDING ROAD

HOPWOOD ROAD

LEE CREEK DRIVE

MABRY ROAD

MARINA WAY

OSPREY LANE

RAINBOW LANE

SIMPSON ROAD

SOCKEYE LANE

2199 TO 3087 SQUILAX-ANGLEMONT ROAD

The alert is intended to give people time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to an evacuation; however, they may may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Upon notification of an alert, the CSRD advises keeping a grab-and-go bag at the ready with essential items, such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement and ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period. See www.preparedbc.ca for details.

Those under evacuation alert are encouraged to self-register on the Evacuee Registration and Assistance website at www.ess.gov.bc.ca. This streamlines the registration process should an Evacuation Order be required, said the CSRD.

Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

Accommodation in the area is extremely limited. Make arrangements to stay with family or friends, if possible.

Take care of your pets or any other animals by moving them to a safe location. Make plans for their care if you will not be at home.

Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children.

