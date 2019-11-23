Northern B.C. man awaiting sentence for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

A view of Six Mile Road passing through Ronald Folwer’s property near where, on Oct. 14, 2017, Fowler shot his neighbour George Parent. Fowler was found guilty March 15 by a jury at the B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers. (Thom Barker photo)

Ronald Fowler, a Two Mile man awaiting to be sentenced for the attempted murder of his neighbour, was killed in a vehicle pedestrian collision earlier this month, the Smithers Interior-News has learned.

According to a confidential source who contacted the Interior-News, Fowler was struck by a commercial vehicle in Fraser Lake on Nov. 12.

Fowler was convicted by a jury at the B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers on March 15 for the October 2017 attempted murder of his Hazelton neighbour, George Parent.

On the day of the accident, Mounties reported a 66-year-old resident of Fraser Lake died in the parking lot of a mall that morning. Police issued a callout for witnesses in hopes of shedding light on exactly what happened.

The driver of the truck, Mounties said at the time, was cooperating.

RCMP would not confirm his death. The Interior News has requested confirmation from the BC Coroners Service.

When a person awaiting sentencing dies the case is abated, meaning it is closed without further legal action.

A sentencing hearing for Fowler had been scheduled for Nov. 29.

Dan McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the B.C. Prosecution Service, would not confirm Fowler’s death and said in an emailed statement that the case was proceeding as scheduled. However, the Supreme Court sentencing list distributed to accredited media for the week of his anticipated sentencing does not include an appearance for Fowler.

Fowler’s defense team would not confirm any details to Interior News.

