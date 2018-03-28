Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology Bruce Ralson, is asking the federal government to develop plans to improve CN Rail’s services. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Northern B.C. rail service is unreliable and inadequate, trade minister says

Bruce Ralston pushes federal minister of transport to ensure reliable supply of rail cars

“The impact of unreliable, and inadequate, rail service extends far beyond grain producers in northern B.C.,” Bruce Ralston wrote in a letter to federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Ralston, the minister of jobs, trade and technology, is asking Garneau to develop plans with northern B.C. chambers of commerce to improve CN Rail’s services.

READ MORE: CN apologizes to grain customers

“Lumber mills and other industries, from Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson, are also being seriously impacted by the lack of rail service,” Ralston’s letter continued. He added that companies have been discouraged from investing in northern B.C. because of CN’s unreliable service.

A backlog in the Canadian Prairies has already had an impact on business in North Coast B.C. In Prince Rupert, the terminal manager for Prince Rupert Grain Ltd., Bruce Grant, said the company had to cancel 350,000 tonnes of business in 2017 and expects to cancel more due to delays in shipments from CN Rail.

The letter comes three weeks after CN apologized to their grain customers for poor service — an announcement that came two days after the company’s CEO Luc Jobin resigned effective immediately.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared
Next story
B.C. Liberal MLA injured in workplace accident

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read