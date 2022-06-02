Northern B.C.’s first renewable natural gas project starts 2024

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)

A new renewable gas project is being launched in Prince George, marking the first of its kind in northern B.C.

FortisBC announced Wednesday (June 1) that it is teaming up with the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George to produce renewable natural gas using the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill.

The 20-year contract project expects to produce approximately 90,000 gigajoules of natural gas a year – enough energy to meet the annual needs of approximately 1,000 homes.

Joe Mazza, vice president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. said in a news release that the project is part of the province’s CleanBC roadmap, which is set to accelerate the transition towards renewable and low carbon energy, including carbon-neutral renewable gas and hydrogen.

Renewable gas is created by capturing and purifying methane from when bacteria breaks down organic waste from sources such as landfill sites, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. As it’s derived from organic sources, renewable gas does not contribute any net carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

It also mixes seamlessly into existing natural gas infrastructure, displacing conventional natural gas and lowering greenhouse gas emissions as a result.

