In this undated photo released by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office is Sam Koh. The Northern California man hid one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives in a 2008 killing in the days before his violent arrest, authorities alleged Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Butte County sheriff’s deputies said Koh, 40, of Gridley, harbored Brandon Teixeira, 28, in the days before the Canadian man rammed his SUV into a sheriff’s armored van while trying to escape earlier this month. (Butte County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Northern California man charged with aiding B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira

Sam Koh, 40, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to harbouring Teixeira

A Northern California man had been hiding one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives in a 2008 killing prior to his violent arrest, authorities said Wednesday.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies said Sam Koh, 40, of Gridley, harboured Brandon Teixeira, 28, in the days before the Canadian man rammed his SUV into a sheriff’s armoured van while trying to escape earlier this month.

Canadian police had described Teixeira as extremely violent and had offered a $55,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

ALSO READ: Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Sheriff’s officials said the latest arrest came after they served search warrants at Koh’s two residences and found multiple firearms, marijuana, and signs of illegal marijuana cultivation and sales.

Koh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to harbouring Teixeira, illegally growing marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale and using his residences to illegally sell narcotics and marijuana.

His attorney, Stephana Femino, did not immediately return telephone and emailed messages seeking comment.

Deputies had previously arrested a New York man at the same time as Teixeira on suspicion of harbouring a wanted felon and possessing drugs for sale.

The Associated Press

