Northern Health has expanded clinic hours at the Dze L K’ant Community Hall as new COVID cases surge in B.C. (Deb Meissner photo)

Northern Health specific COVID restrictions lifted

The health authority said they are aligning their restrictions with the rest of B.C.

Northern Health has announced that COVID-19 restrictions specific to Northern B.C. have now been lifted.

On Jan. 20, the health authority released an information bulletin saying they are aligning their public health orders for events and gatherings with the rest of the province.

“NH Medical Health Officers have assessed that the BC-wide measures announced and updated at the provincial level this week, will help to limit the impacts of the current Omicron-driven rates of COVID-19 on northern communities and health care resources,” the statement reads.

READ MORE: Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

Northern Health noted that the north continues to see increases in new COVID infections but rates of serious illness and hospitalizations have not increased beyond levels seen in other parts of the province.

Although the Northern Health specific restrictions have been repealed, all current provincial public health orders on masks in public indoor settings, on gatherings and events, and on restaurants, pubs, bars and nightclubs continue to be in effect and enforced in the Northern Health region.

